Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Dr Lal PathLabs up 4% on strong September qtr results; more details here

Dr Lal PathLabs up 4% on strong September qtr results; more details here

The uptick in Dr Lal PathLabs's share price came on the back of a healthy September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) earnings

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dr Lal PathLabs share price: Share of healthcare service provider Dr Lal PathLabs rose up to 3.84 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 3,377.65 per share on Thursday, October 24, 2024. 
 
However, at 10:02 AM, shares were off highs and were trading 2.35 per cent lower at Rs 3,176.20 per share.
 
The uptick in Dr Lal PathLabs’s share price came on the back of a healthy September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) earnings.
 
The company’s net profit rose a little over 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 130.8 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 110 crore in the September quarter of FY24 (Q2FY24).
 
 
Dr Lal PathLabs’ revenue soared 9.8 per cent annually to Rs 660.2 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 601.3 crore in the September quarter of FY24.
 
At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 13.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 202.5 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 178 crore in Q2FY24.

More From This Section

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts, at 80,000; Nifty at 24,400; FMCG drags 2%

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Indian midcap, smallcap stock rally in 2024 is the best in the world

India bonds, mmarket, stock market

India bond ETFs likley to draw billions as Amundi, BlackRock join race

Deepak builder ipo allotment status

Deepak Builders IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Waaree Energies IPO allotment today; check status, GMP & likely gains

 
Consequently, Ebitda margin expanded 110 basis points (bps) to 30.7 per cent in Q2FY25, as against 29.6 per cent in Q2FY24.
 
The company also declared the second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY25. 
 
Dr Lal PathLabs is among the leading providers of diagnostic and healthcare testing services in India. With an extensive nationwide network, the company offers a wide array of diagnostic tests and related services that support core testing, patient diagnosis, and the prevention, monitoring, and treatment of various health conditions.
 
Until March 31, 2024, Dr Lal PathLabs operated 280 clinical laboratories, including a National Reference Laboratory in Delhi and Regional Reference Laboratories in Kolkata, Bangalore, and Mumbai. 
 
The company also boasts 5,762 Patient Service Centers (PSCs) and 11,619 Pick-up Points (PUPs). Its clientele includes individual patients, hospitals, healthcare providers, and corporate customers.
 
The market capitalisation of Dr Lal PathLabs is Rs 26,163.34, according to BSE.
 

Also Read

Dr Lal PathLabs: Street worried over rising pressures

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 results: Profit up by 18.2%, revenue rises by 9.8%

Q2 earnings, Q2

Dr Lal Path Labs Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 18% to Rs 129 cr

Dr Lal PathLabs: Street worried over rising pressures

Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 results: Net profit up by 29.1%, revenue rises by 11.3%

Dr Pathlab, Dr lal pathlabs, medical test

Dr Lal PathLabs Q1FY25 results: Net profit rises 28% to Rs 106 cr

Premiumhealthcare tech

Healthcare at new high; Lupin, Glenmark among 5 stocks for up to 15% upside

Topics : Dr Lal PathLabs Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon