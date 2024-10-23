Business Standard
Dr Lal Path Labs Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 18% to Rs 129 cr

The company's consolidated net profit increased 18 per cent year-over-year to Rs 129 crore ($15.4 million), increasing for the sixth quarter in a row

The company operates about 300 labs in India.

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Dr. Lal PathLabs, India's top diagnostics firm by revenue, reported a bigger-than-expected second-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by continued demand and a rising awareness for health and wellness.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 18 per cent year-over-year to Rs 129 crore ($15.4 million), increasing for the sixth quarter in a row.

That beat analysts' estimates of Rs 126 crore, according to estimates compiled by LSEG.

The company, which operates about 300 labs in India, said the number of samples it tested climbed 10 per cent and that it is building back volumes.

 

Analysts said awareness regarding health and wellness is rising in the country and, along with Dr. Lal PathLabs' expansion into smaller cities, is boosting demand for medical tests. They also said the company is expected to benefit from price hikes.

However, Dr. Lal PathLabs did not specify if it raised prices of its tests.

The company's revenue from operations increased 10 per cent to Rs 660 crore, beating analysts' estimates of Rs 600 crore.

Rival Metropolis Healthcare is yet to report its September quarter results. 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

