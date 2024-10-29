GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q2 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 252 cr

Business Standard
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,010 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 957 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 252 crore in the September quarter, aided by robust sales across segments.

The drug maker posted a net profit of Rs 217 crore for the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,010 crore for the September quarter compared with Rs 957 crore in the year-ago period, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board declared a special interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each.

"As we mark our centenary year in India, we are happy to announce a special interim dividend to our shareholders. Our performance reflects our commitment to sustainable growth and innovation," GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals MD Bhushan Akshikar said.

 

The drugmaker said its key brands held their market share and continued to stay in line with the respective category performance.

Augmentin continues to be the leading brand in the overall Indian pharma market and the respiratory portfolio led by Nucala and Trelegy continued to gain market share, it said.

The pediatric vaccine portfolio delivered double-digit growth and maintained its market leadership in the private market, the drugmaker said.

In the adult vaccines segment, GSK continues to build on the momentum of its Shingrix Herpes Zoster Vaccine (recombinant, adjuvanted), advancing the adult immunisation category in India through innovative go-to-market (GTM) strategies, it added.

Shares of GSK Pharma ended 0.68 per cent down at Rs 2,624.50 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

