Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / MPL-parent M-League's revenue increases 22% to $130 million in FY24

MPL-parent M-League's revenue increases 22% to $130 million in FY24

MPL's India revenues increased by more than 35 per cent to roughly $88 million for FY24

M-League, the parent company of gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL), achieved adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) break-even at $200,000 – a 100 per cent improvement from the previous year, the com

Photo: Company website

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

M-League, the parent company of gaming unicorn Mobile Premier League (MPL), achieved adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) break-even at $200,000 – a 100 per cent improvement from the previous year, the company said.

The improvement in margins occurred despite headwinds from the newly imposed 28 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on Indian online gaming firms.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The company reported a 22 per cent increase in total revenue to $130 million in financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

MPL’s India revenues increased by more than 35 per cent to roughly $88 million for FY24.
 

The gross gaming revenues (GGR) as well as the number of cash-paying monthly active users for MPL increased by nearly 60 per cent during the same period.

M-League credited its success to cost-cutting initiatives and enhanced operational efficiency at MPL. “We focused on innovation, streamlined processes to reduce costs, and accelerated time to market for new games,” the company stated.

More From This Section

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q2 results: Net profit at Rs 4,041 crore, misses estimates

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green Energy Q2 results: Net profit up nearly 39% to Rs 515 crore

Route Mobile

Route Mobile Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 14% to Rs 101.27 cr

Zomato

Zomato Q2 results: Profit rises 5x to Rs 176 crore, revenue up 69%

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 773 cr


MPL, along with Dream11 and Games24x7, is one of three gaming companies in India valued at over $1 billion. The company was founded in 2018 by Sai Srinivas Kiran and Shubham Malhotra and became a unicorn in 2021 after a funding round led by Legatum Capital, a UAE-based investment firm, at a valuation of $2.3 billion.

Going forward, M-League plans to expand its product offerings – a strategy similar to many of its competitors in the Indian market.

“In 2024-25, we will make significant strides in free-to-play gaming in India while reinforcing our leadership in skill gaming. We believe we’ve only begun to tap into M-League’s potential as a global gaming powerhouse. Our vision is to position M-League as the go-to platform for gaming worldwide, starting from India,” the company added.

The company has also benefited from growth in its Europe-based card and board game subsidiary GameDuell, which has seen 50 per cent revenue growth since its acquisition two years ago.

“When M-League acquired GameDuell in 2022, it was primarily a web-based skill gaming company. Over the past two years, we have invested in transforming GameDuell into a cross-platform experience spanning web and mobile, with a strong focus on Free-to-Play,” the company said.

Currently, close to 70 per cent of GameDuell’s revenue is generated from Free-to-Play (F2P) games.

Also Read

Global online sports betting and iGaming player, Flutter Entertainment, on Tuesday opened a new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad with a $3.5 million investment.

Global gaming major Flutter bets big on India, opens GCC in Hyderabad

Bhavin Pandya, Co-founder and co-CEO, Games24x7

Games24x7 looks to keep users engaged despite heavy GST on online gaming

betting app

Illegal online betting firms act as channels for money laundering: Report

Mahadev betting case, Sahil Khan

Mahadev betting app case: Mumbai SIT detains Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor India confirms plans to launch hybrid vehicles soon

Topics : Online gambling betting gaming industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon