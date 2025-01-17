Business Standard

Jio Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit flat at Rs 295 crore

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 294 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing

Jio Financial Services

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd on Friday said its consolidated profit remained flat at Rs 295 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2024.

The company had earned a consolidated net profit of Rs 294 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

However, the consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 689 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 449 crore, from Rs 414 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses also witnessed a year-on-year increase at Rs 131 crore as compared to Rs 99 crore in the same quarter a year ago.  ALSO READ: Rallis India Q3 results: Net profit declines by 54.16% to Rs 11 crore

 

For the nine months ended December, the company's net profit also improved marginally to Rs 1,296 crore as against Rs 1,294 crore in the same period a year ago.

Jio Financial Services, carved out from Reliance Industries Ltd, is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank and payment aggregator and payment gateway services.

The company and BlackRock have agreed to form a joint venture to enter into the asset management industry and filed for final approval.

The JV company made an application to the Securities and Exchange Board of India on October 19, 2023, for starting a mutual fund business.  ALSO READ: RIL Q3 results: Net profit rises 7.4% to Rs 18,540 cr, beats estimates

Jio Payment Solutions received Online Payment Aggregator license, the company said.

The company also said it has incorporated Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Ltd to offer wealth management services in September 2024 and recruitment of senior leadership team of the wealth management company is in progress.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

