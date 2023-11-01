close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 results: Net profit rises 58% to Rs 176 cr

Total expenses of Kansai Nerolac Paints in the September quarter were down 2.51 per cent to Rs 1,738.29 crore

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

Raw material prices were stable despite volatility in crude, he added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Wednesday reported a 57.79 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 175.48 crore in the second quarter ended September 2023.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 111.21 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Kansai Nerolac.
Its revenue from operations was up 1.32 per cent to Rs 1,956.54 crore in comparison to Rs 1,930.96 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
"Gross margins improved over the corresponding quarter last year. The company continues to make progress on various initiatives," said Kansai Nerolac Paints Managing Director Anuj Jain in the earnings statement of the company.
Raw material prices were stable despite volatility in crude, he added.
"The quarter saw decent demand for automotive though it was lower than Q1. While demand for performance coatings was relatively better, demand for powder coatings remained subdued. Demand in decorative was affected due to monsoons and a delayed festival season," said Jain.
Total expenses of Kansai Nerolac Paints in the September quarter were down 2.51 per cent to Rs 1,738.29 crore.
Shares of Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 314.80 on BSE, down 0.13 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Kansai Nerolac Q2 results: Profit rises 56% to Rs 177 cr on lower expenses

Kansai Nerolac surges 10% on healthy Q4 earnings; recommends 1:2 bonus

Asian Paints Q2 result: Consolidated profit jumps 53% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Nerolac Paints Q1FY24 result: Consolidated net profit up 382% to Rs 734 cr

Britannia Q2 net profit rises 20% to Rs 587 cr, sales flat at Rs 4,370.5 cr

GCPL Q2 results: Net profit rises 21% to Rs 433 cr, volume increases 10%

NSE Q2 results: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 1,999 crore, income up 24%

Tata Steel sees consolidated net loss of Rs 6,196 cr in Sept quarter

LIC Housing Finance Q2 results: Net PAT more than triples to Rs 1,188 cr

Topics : Kansai Nerolac Paints Q2 results

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon