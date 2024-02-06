Sensex (    %)
                        
Radico Khaitan Q3 results: Net profit up 23% to Rs 75 cr, revenue up 34%

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 61.22 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Tuesday reported a 22.75 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 75.15 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 61.22 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Radico Khaitan said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from operations rose 34.1 per cent to Rs 4,245.95 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year. It stood at Rs 3,166.19 crore in the year-ago period.
Radico Khaitan's total expenses were up 34.28 per cent to Rs 4,152.65 crore in the latest December quarter.
Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 1,720.95 on BSE, down 0.96 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

