close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

VIP Industries posts net loss of Rs 4.26 crore in Q4; revenue up 26.6%

Luggage maker VIP Industries Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of 4.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, impacted by an exceptional loss

Press Trust of India New Delhi
VIP Industries, which was set up in 1971, has four factories that together produce nearly five million pieces annually

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 8:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Luggage maker VIP Industries Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of 4.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023, impacted by an exceptional loss.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 12.39 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, VIP Industries Ltd (VIL) said in a BSE filing.

However, its revenue from operations increased 26.6 per cent to Rs 450.57 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 355.90 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, VIL reported a loss of Rs 47.21 as an exception item. This was related to a loss of property, plant and equipment and inventories that were destroyed due to a major fire at a plant of the company's subsidiary in Bangladesh on January 31, 2023.

VIL's profit before exceptional items stood at Rs 40.79 crore.

This is "reflective of enhanced cost efficiencies across the value chain and strategic shift to in-house manufacturing coupled with softening trend on input costs," said VIL Managing Director Anindya Dutta.

Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

Amid VIP movement at Rajghat, heavy traffic chokes routes to central Delhi

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

Indian Bank logs Rs 5,281 cr net profit, plans to raise Rs 7,000 cr funds

Coal India Ltd shares slumps nearly 2% as Q4 profit drops to 17.7%

Exide profit at Rs 180.12 cr in Q4 FY23, number below analyst expectation

Indian Bank Q4 net profit up 48% to Rs 1,520 crore as NII rises 29%

In Q4 FY23, the total expenses of VIL rose 19.85 per cent to Rs 414.32 crore.

Its total income in the March quarter was Rs 455.11 crore.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2023, VIL's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 152.34 crore and its revenue from operations was 2,082.32 crore.

"The company achieved a growth rate of 61 per cent in FY23 as compared to FY22, backed by strategic investments and expansion executions. We have also enhanced our gross margins despite an increase in value segment salience to 38 per cent from a base of 25 per cent, and sharp input cost inflation witnessed in the first half of the year," he said.

The company has deployed approx Rs 100 crore capex investment at its factories in India and Bangladesh, and in line with growth plans, it will invest Rs 200 crore in FY24 to further expand manufacturing capacities, he added.

"The ramp-up of our retail footprint has started to yield very good results, we are on track to achieve approximately 800 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) by the end of FY24. Moving forward, our focus will be on expanding our store presence in tier-II cities and beyond," Dutta said.

As part of its growth strategy, VIL aims to be present in every town with a population of over 50,000 by the middle of the next financial year, he added.

"In FY24, we will also focus on building strong foundations in future growth areas of expansion in international markets and in women's fashion accessories through the brand Caprese," Dutta said, adding "With our diversified product portfolio, we aim to establish each of our brands as a leader in their respective categories given their unique propositions.

Shares of VIP Industries on Monday settled at Rs 621.25 apiece on BSE, 0.12 per cent higher than its previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : VIP Industries Q4 Results

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Indian Bank logs Rs 5,281 cr net profit, plans to raise Rs 7,000 cr funds

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
1 min read
Premium

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

Subhash Chandra
3 min read

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to consider sub-division of equity shares

Pharmaceuticals, drugs, pharma industry, medical, health, lab
2 min read

Canara Bank consolidated net profit jumps 74% to Rs 3,337 cr in March qtr

Canara Bank
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC
4 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
5 min read

Adani's Mundra port cargo adds Rs 80,732 crore to Customs' coffers

Adani Ports, APSEZ
2 min read

Slowly but surely, mutual funds warm up to investment in REITs, InvITs

mutual funds
2 min read

General Atlantic to deploy up to $1 bn in new investments in India

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon