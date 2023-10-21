close
YES Bank posts 47% rise in Q2 profit helped by drop in loan-loss provisions

That was lower than analysts' average forecast of Rs 2.61 billion, according to LSEG data

YES Bank

Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
India's Yes Bank reported a 47% increase in quarterly net profit on Saturday, helped by a drop in loan-loss provisions and healthy loan growth.
The Mumbai-based private lender's standalone net profit rose to 2.25 billion Indian rupees ($27.1 million) for the July-September quarter from 1.53 billion rupees for the same period a year earlier.
That was lower than analysts' average forecast of 2.61 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.
Yes Bank's provisions dropped to 5 billion rupees from 5.83 billion rupees last year.
Net interest income, the difference between a bank's interest earned and paid, declined slightly from a year earlier 19.25 billion rupees from 19.91 billion rupees.
Its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was at 2% at the end of September, unchanged from the end of the previous quarter.
 
(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by William Mallard)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

