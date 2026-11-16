Bharat Semi raises $24 million to develop intelligent sensors for AI

Bharat Semi, the semiconductor startup developing intelligent sensors for physical artificial intelligence, has raised $24 million in a seed funding round led by Info Edge Group, South Park Commons and Indus Bridge Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Micromax, Valour Capital, New York-based Gaingels and angel investors Mukul Agarwal and Karthik Sundar Iyer. The company is developing programmable sensors designed to meet the evolving demands of machine vision and enable AI applications in the physical world.

Morgan Stanley expects around a billion humanoid robots to be in use by 2050 and, according to a McKinsey study, no widely adopted intelligent sensor suite exists today. Intelligence will also extend to appliances, vehicles and UAVs, requiring a completely new semiconductor stack that can perceive, infer and act.

Bharat Semi aims to become the sensor layer for Physical AI across cameras, robots, vehicles, drones and machines. The funding will accelerate the development of its new family of products, expand its engineering teams in the US and advance its go-to-market efforts with global customers.

“In the near future, growth in the sensor market will be driven by capturing data for machines. This data may never be seen by humans, but it will drive AI at the edge,” said Vinayak Dalmia, co-founder of Bharat Semi. “This requires a different type of system, where sensing, processing and software are designed together. AI algorithms and hardware have improved enough to make Physical AI a reality, and we intend to define this category.”

Dalmia has a background in strategy at McKinsey and private equity. He holds an MPhil from the University of Cambridge and was a visiting fellow at the University of Oxford.

Bharat Semi, which is based in India and the US, is starting with consumer electronics and surveillance, two markets where cost, power and latency decide who wins. Its long-term goal is a single, versatile sensor architecture that serves industries from robotics to automotive.

“Every sensor today streams data to intelligent systems located remotely. Intelligence at the right place is a meaningful paradigm shift,” said Vrinda Kapoor, co-founder of Bharat Semi. “As AI spills over into the physical world and global supply chains are rebuilt, there is an opportunity for India to build a globally relevant product company in this space,” said Vrinda Kapoor, co-founder of Bharat Semi.

Kapoor is a South Park Commons Fellow and has worked on India's semiconductor initiatives with NITI Aayog's Frontier Technology Hub.

As AI moves into the physical world, inference is shifting from the cloud to the edge, reducing latency and power consumption. This is driving demand for sensors that integrate more closely with processing. Unlike conventional sensors designed to capture data for human consumption, the next generation will serve machines such as drones, robots and IoT devices. They need real-time information to interpret their surroundings and act.

“Bharat Semi is tackling a significant limitation in Physical AI at its origin, within the silicon itself,” said Vibhore Sharma, founding partner of Redstart (Info Edge deeptech) and former CTO of Info Edge. “Its ambitions are global, and its technical approach is uniquely its own.”

Bharat Semi is developing smart sensors that integrate sensing and AI into a single solution, allowing inference to take place at the point of capture. The technology can reduce data movement between components by up to 99 per cent and system costs by up to 10 times compared with conventional multi-chip modules. The sensors are fully configurable for different applications and models.

“We’re all waiting for smarter AI that will improve our lives in the physical world. That world is perceived through sensors that work on fixed logic and will not scale in the future. They need to decide and react in the moment, and be affordable at scale. Bharat Semi is taking on the challenge of how Physical AI actually gets built,” said Prateek Mehta, general partner, South Park Commons.