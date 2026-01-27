Cropin unveils AI agriculture platform to rewire global food supply chains

Cropin is launching an AI-first agriculture platform with partners including Google, BCG, Wipro, The Weather Company, and Planet Labs. The aim is to unify fragmented food systems through cloud, consulting, and satellite- and weather-intelligence capabilities.

The ecosystem empowers consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, retailers, commodity traders, and food processors to mitigate upstream agricultural and procurement risks while building more predictable, resilient supply chains.

“In a world disrupted by climate and geopolitical challenges, traditional crop value chains and supply chains are no longer sufficient for CPG, retail, and food processing companies,” said Krishna Kumar, founder and chief executive officer, Cropin. “These chains face mounting pressure from climate change, pests, diseases, market fluctuations, and evolving sustainability demands. While industries have embraced technological advances, upstream agriculture has lagged behind. With this ecosystem, we aim to change the rules of the game and create truly 21st-century food systems.”

The AI and Digital Ag-Food Ecosystem offers a plug-and-play framework for agri-food companies. It addresses data fragmentation, climate risk, supply chain disruption and geopolitical uncertainty.

These pressures are constraining supplies. They are squeezing margins and complicating pricing decisions. They also make it harder to meet rising demand for sustainably produced food while complying with expanding traceability and sustainability rules.

Cropin’s response is a collaborative ecosystem. It brings together proven technologies and global expertise. The platform absorbs the complexity of upstream agriculture and supply chains, allowing businesses to focus on execution and growth with greater certainty.

The ecosystem brings together BCG to set the strategic blueprint for AI-led transformation and link technology investment to outcomes such as supply certainty. Wipro would handle digital integration and global scale. Google Cloud would supply the cloud and AI backbone for forecasting and decision intelligence; satellite and ground-truth partners including Planet Labs, Sentinel-2, Landsat/NASA and MODIS would provide field-level visibility and crop insights.

“Solving complex challenges in agriculture—from climate volatility to supply chain risks—requires a pioneering, ecosystem approach,” said Google Cloud India Managing Director Sashikumar Sreedharan. “Cropin’s vision in uniting the industry’s leaders and leveraging the power of Google Cloud and AI enables us to transform data into predictive intelligence, ultimately creating an intelligent, resilient food system and driving sustainable outcomes at scale.”

The ecosystem tackles core industry risks with focused use cases. AI forecasting improves supply certainty and reduces market exposure. Unified agri-data breaks silos and drives insight-led growth. Climate-smart practices are built in to strengthen resilience and sustainability.

Strategic advisory and regional intelligence help manage geopolitical and market volatility. A single, intuitive platform improves farmer engagement and farm profitability.

Cropin will continue to expand the ecosystem with technology, AI, Internet of Things, research and development partners. The company is focusing on food, feed and fibre.