Kitchenware startup Cumin Co. raises $5 mn in pre-Series A funding round

Direct-to-consumer kitchenware company Cumin Co. on Wednesday said it has raised $5 million in its pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Fireside Ventures, with existing investors Huddle Ventures, alongside Alteria Capital.

Notably, the round also saw new investors, including Atrium Angels, Sangeet Agrawal and Navin Parwal (Founder: Mokobara); Abhishek Goyal (Founder: Tracxn); Pankaj Chaddah (Founder: Zomato); Nikhil Bhandarkar (Founding Partner, Panthera Peak); Mukesh Singh (Founder: Zop Smart); Arnav Kumar (Founder: Leap Finance); and Roman Saini (Founder: Unacademy).

According to the company, the fundraiser comes on the back of delivering 10 times revenue growth within eight months of launch. It plans to deploy the capital to double down on expanding an R&D-led product portfolio across cookware and kitchen essentials and strengthen supply chain and product innovation capabilities.

“As Cumin Co. scales into its next chapter, the focus remains on redefining how kitchenware is built for Indian homes—through science-backed innovation, thoughtful design, and products that deliver consistent performance people can trust every day,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the fundraiser, Niharika Joshi and Udit Lekhi, co-founders of the firm, said, “Over the past few years, we’ve seen a clear shift in how Indian households think about health—not just in what they cook, but in what they cook with. Consumers today are asking sharper questions about materials, coatings, and what comes into contact with their food every day. By putting innovation and customer needs at the center—from safer materials to products designed specifically for Indian cooking—we’ve been able to scale with solutions grounded in research & engineering, while building long-term trust.”

“Cumin Co. has achieved a clear product-market fit in a category that is notoriously difficult to crack. Strong repeat rates, healthy unit economics, and disciplined scaling gave us full conviction to back the business, and double down on our earlier bets on the future of Cumin Co., and its ability to reform kitchenware as a category in India,” said Shuchi Pandya, principal investor at Fireside Ventures.