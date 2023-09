Health services firm CureBay plans expansion in rural Odisha, Chhattisgarh

CureBay, a startup for improving health care accessibility in rural Odisha, plans expanding to the hinterland and neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

CureBay is present in 18 districts in Odisha, covering 8,500 villages and serving up to 200 patients daily. The company operates 52 clinics in Odisha and aims to open 150 more there and an additional 150 in Chhattisgarh in the next 18 months.

Since its inception in 2021, CureBay has opened 52 e-clinics in Odisha that provide primary health care to underserved rural populations. The company plans to launch a new e-clinic in Chhattisgarh.





Also Read: SpiceJet clears $1.5 million payment due to Credit Suisse after SC warning CureBay said its approach is to serve areas where approximately 65,000 people within a 10-kilometre radius lack access to health care. A clinic is run by a nurse and a pharmacist, with a doctor providing remote consultations.

CureBay has raised Rs 61 crore in financing from Elevar Equity, Incred and angel investors. It plans another round of fundraising in six months to support expansion. Priyadarshi Mohapatra, CureBay's founder, said the company will break even in the next 12 months.

“We position our health card as less than Rs 2 per day or Rs 599 annually. In this your doctor consultations are free, you get 15 per cent discounts on your medicine," said Mohapatra.

