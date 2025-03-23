Indian edtech sector rides the AI wave as upskilling gains momentum

The Indian edtech sector is experiencing a surge in demand for artificial intelligence (AI) courses, mirroring global trends. As AI becomes central to upskilling, a growing number of learners — from seasoned professionals to school students — are eager to explore and experiment with the technology.

BrightCHAMPS, an edtech firm that delivers learning courses to students in the K–12 segment, found that 58 per cent of students globally are already integrating AI into their studies. In comparison, 36 per cent of them use the technology for their homework.

Ravi Bhushan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of BrightCHAMPS, told Business