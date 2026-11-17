Bengaluru-based JohnAIC has raised $1.9 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Crane Venture Partners, with participation from Neon Fund.

The company will use the capital to expand its manufacturing, configuration and supply capabilities for artificial intelligence (AI) servers as it looks to meet growing demand from Indian enterprises.

JohnAIC builds on-premise AI infrastructure combining high-performance graphics processing unit (GPU) servers, inference software, optimised open models and local data management.

Its integrated systems are designed to help enterprises deploy AI within their own environments without having to independently assemble servers, models, deployment tools and security controls.

“As inference workloads form the core of AI investment, we stand out as one of the few companies focusing specifically on the inference layer,” said Sasank Chilamkurthy, founder, JohnAIC.

“Indian enterprises require not just AI capabilities, but AI infrastructure that they can fully own, operate, and trust. Our mission is to make on-premise AI adoption as seamless as cloud solutions, while ensuring that compute resources, models, and data remain under the customer’s direct control,” he said.

Anandamoy Roychowdhary, managing director, India and APAC, Crane Venture Partners, said the firm was attracted by JohnAIC’s aim of maximising the number of AI tokens customers can generate for every rupee spent.

“Too much of the current AI infrastructure is supply squeezed and increasingly unaffordable. Our mission is to make AI intelligence cheap and plentiful for India to use,” he said.

Siddhartha Ahluwalia, co-founder and managing partner, Neon Fund, said the firm backs founders building critical infrastructure that enables companies to deploy AI quickly, securely and economically.

“JohnAIC is doing exactly that, and Sasank is the right founder to build it: a co-author of PyTorch and who has led AI deployments at Qure.ai. We’re excited to back JohnAIC as it builds the infrastructure powering enterprise AI,” he said.

JohnAIC provides public-sector organisations and large enterprises with ready-to-run systems featuring high-density computing, model optimisation and role-based access controls.

For banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) institutions, its infrastructure enables AI deployment behind firewalls.

The systems are designed to support Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) requirements while keeping sensitive financial data within an organisation’s own environment.

The company is also working with Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) to deploy AI infrastructure for operational surveys.

Its server is now embedded in the utility’s routine operational survey processes, according to the company.

JohnAIC is investing in factory and supply-chain infrastructure, with the aim of achieving production capacity of up to 100 AI servers a month.

The expansion is intended to cater to Indian organisations building private AI environments and neoclouds.

Such customers require reliable access to GPU servers as well as integrated, enterprise-ready systems rather than standalone hardware, the company said.