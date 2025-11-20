Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Ultrahuman raises ₹100 crore in venture debt to fuel market expansion

Ultrahuman raises ₹100 crore in venture debt to fuel market expansion

The Bengaluru health-tech firm plans to use the Alteria Capital financing to scale its wearable ecosystem, deepen product innovation and expand sports and research partnerships

Mohit Kumar

Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Ultrahuman.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ultrahuman, the Bengaluru-based health technology company, has raised ₹100 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital to support the next stage of its growth.
 
As the key growth season ramps up, this new financing enables Ultrahuman to deepen its innovation pillar and accelerate its market expansion, sports and research partnerships, and development of new features and software revenue streams.
 
“We’ve built Ultrahuman on the principles of cost-disciplined growth and capital efficiency,” said Mohit Kumar, CEO of Ultrahuman. “This partnership with Alteria allows us to accelerate expansion during this key growth season while staying true to our core principles of remaining nimble and lean.”
 

Also Read

KKR & Co

KKR aims to raise $15 billion in new Asia private equity fund: Report

Ashok Leyland, commercial vehicles, M&HCV, GST cut, stock outlook, Kotak Research, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, Elara Capital, CV sector

Ashok Leyland gears up to roll out new range of heavy-duty diesel trucks

JSW MG Motor India

JSW MG Windsor EV crosses 50,000 sales in under 400 days of launch

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank tops India's most valued brands for 2025, overtaking TCS

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

Stan secures investment from Sony Innovation Fund in Series A round

 
This partnership reinforces Ultrahuman’s approach to profitable, capital-efficient growth, while advancing its goal of making health insights more accessible worldwide. 
 
“With growing affluence, there is a sharper focus on measurement and optimisation of health, and this is a massive global market. Mohit and his team have shown that passion, attention to detail and refined engineering can lead to successful outcomes even in difficult markets across the developed world,” said Vinod Murali, managing partner and co-founder of Alteria. “They are working on a thesis of enabling a pre-emptive approach to managing health and lifestyle, and we are excited to back Ultrahuman as it builds on this ambitious opportunity.”
 
Ultrahuman is building the world’s most comprehensive wearable and ambient health ecosystem. Its flagship product, the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, combines comfort with science-backed insights to help people optimise sleep, recovery and movement. With innovations such as the Ultrahuman M1 CGM, Blood Vision, Ultrahuman Home and Cycle & Ovulation Pro, Ultrahuman empowers people to act early, live better and unlock their peak potential.

More From This Section

startup funding investment

Pulse secures 100 mn euros funding from Castlelake to expand SME lending

AI startup funding

Yubi Group raises ₹411 crore to fund global expansion and AI investments

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Hyderabad Angel Fund launches ₹100 crore VC initiative for Indian startups

EyeRov

India's defence startups attract government contracts, investor fundingpremium

Prateek Shukla, co-founder and chief executive officer of Masai

Job-tech platform Masai aims to triple revenue, plans overseas expansionpremium

Topics : Company News Company & Industry News Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleGPS SpoofingBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon