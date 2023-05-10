close

Saas platform OTPless hires BharatPe's Anubhav Mathur, other key executives

OTPless, the startup founded by Bhavik Koladiya announced the appointment of key executives

OTPless

OTPless, the Software as a service (SaaS)-based identity management platform, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of three former BharatPe executives to its leadership team, a report by Livemint said.
Anubhav Mathur has been named Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Pawan Pathak as Chief Product Officer (CPO), and Sahil Chawla as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), said the company in a statement.

Before joining OTPless, Anubhav Mathur was the Senior Director of Engineering at BharatPe. He has also worked with notable companies such as OLA and Grofers.

Pawan Pathak, on the other hand, worked as a Senior Vice President (SVP) in companies such as Naukri, Yatra, Paytm, and BharatPe.

Sahil Chawla, who has held senior sales positions at Pine Labs, BharatPe, American Express, Flipkart, Zomato, and Paytm, joins the team as the company's new Chief Sales Officer.

"We are delighted to have Anubhav, Pawan, and Sahil join our leadership team. Their knowledge, experience, and leadership abilities will be invaluable as we expand and innovate. They will be critical to OTPless' success as a global authentication company founded in India," said Bhavik Koladiya, CEO of OTPless.

OTPless has been successful in obtaining seed funding from a number of well-known angel investors. Among this diverse group are Neeraj Arora, a well-known investor from Venture Highway, Kunal Shah, the creator of Cred, Amrish Rau from Pine Labs, Jitendra Gupta from Jupiter, Utsav Somani from Angellist, Amit Jain from Uber, Fabrice Grinda from OLX, and Luke Skertich from FJ Labs.

OTPless provides authentication and authorisation services for applications and websites, meeting the demands of developers and IT teams looking to add user authentication to their products. 
In the market, the company is up against established international competitors like Auth0 and Okta. By 2025, the customer identity and access management market is projected to grow significantly and reach about $25 billion. Similarly to that, it is anticipated that the workforce identity market will grow and top $35 billion by 2025.

 

