Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Startup Landeed raises funds from Paradigm Shift to extend product line

Landeed in a statement said it will utilise the fresh capital to extend its product line and expand its workforce to support its growing expansion in India and abroad

Rupee, Indian rupee, Rupees

In January 2023, the homegrown startup raised $8.3 million in a funding round led by Y Combinator, Draper Associates, and Bayhouse Capital | (Photo: X@ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Proptech startup Landeed on Tuesday said it has raised funds in a strategic financing round led by Paradigm Shift VC.
The company did not disclose the amount of funds raised.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Landeed in a statement said it will utilise the fresh capital to extend its product line and expand its workforce to support its growing expansion in India and abroad.
In January 2023, the homegrown startup raised $8.3 million in a funding round led by Y Combinator, Draper Associates, and Bayhouse Capital.
Landeed's mobile app allows property owners, agents, developers, and legal advisors to access real estate records for building, lending, and transacting properties.
Founded by Sanjay Mandava, ZJ Lin, and Jonathan Richards, the startup recently launched an AI Property Analyser, which provides a complete ownership history of properties, from the initial owner to the most recent, including any transactions or encumbrances.
"Though we weren't actively raising funds, were heavily oversubscribed in the last round, and still had the majority of our previous round's funding intact, we decided to move forward with their investment due to our strong relationship (with Paradigm Shift). We will use this additional firepower to expand our consumer-side offerings and scale our engineering team," said Sanjay Mandava, Co-founder and CEO of Landeed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Fundraising fund raising funding Startup funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon