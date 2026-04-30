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Home / Markets / News / Sebi rolls out fast-track route for AIF scheme launches, eases timelines

Sebi rolls out fast-track route for AIF scheme launches, eases timelines

Regulator allows AIFs to launch schemes after 30 days of filing, aiming to cut delays, ease capital deployment, and rely more on due diligence by intermediaries

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi said the changes are part of its broader “ease of doing business” initiative, taking into account the sophistication of AIF investors and the experience of merchant bankers

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a fast-track mechanism for processing private placement memoranda (PPMs) of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), aiming to reduce timelines and facilitate quicker deployment of capital.
 
Under the revised framework, AIFs—excluding large value funds for accredited investors (LVFs)—will be allowed to launch schemes and circulate PPMs to investors after 30 days of filing their application with Sebi, unless advised otherwise. 
 
For first-time schemes, AIFs can proceed with launches either after receiving Sebi registration or upon completion of 30 days from filing, whichever is later. Any regulatory comments issued during this period must be incorporated prior to launch. 
 
 
The move marks a shift from the earlier process, where Sebi would review PPM disclosures and provide comments before allowing schemes to proceed—often leading to delays due to multiple rounds of revisions.
 
As part of the new norms, Sebi as also mandated that the first close of a scheme must be achieved within 12 months from the date the AIF becomes eligible to launch. 

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Responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of disclosures will rest squarely with merchant bankers and AIF managers, reflecting the regulator’s increased reliance on due diligence by intermediaries. 
 
The circular also specifies filing requirements, including submission of due diligence certificates, fit-and-proper declarations, and PAN details of key entities and personnel.
 
Additionally, PPMs must carry a standard disclaimer clarifying that Sebi does not approve or guarantee the accuracy of disclosures. 
 
Sebi said the changes are part of its broader “ease of doing business” initiative, taking into account the sophistication of AIF investors and the experience of merchant bankers.
 
The new framework comes into immediate effect and will also apply to pending PPM applications (non-LVFs), while all other provisions under the existing AIF master circular remain unchanged. 
 
In case of any irregularity or lapse in the PPM, concerned entities shall be liable for action, Sebi has said. 

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Topics : SEBI AIF Investment Capital markets

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:01 PM IST

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