Friday, June 27, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Start Ups / Zilo raises $4.5 million to expand fashion delivery beyond Mumbai

Zilo raises $4.5 million to expand fashion delivery beyond Mumbai

Fashion-tech platform Zilo will use the funding to build its supply chain, expand to other top-tier cities and grow its catalogue to 250 brands by the festive season

Funding, Fund raising, Funding round

The Indian quick commerce (qcom) market has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from $0.5 billion in FY22 to $3.3 billion in FY24 — a more than fourfold increase in just two years | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Shivani Shinde
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fashion-tech platform Zilo has closed a $4.5 million seed funding round led by Info Edge Ventures and Chiratae Ventures. The firm plans to use the investment to build its supply chain, deepen brand partnerships, and expand beyond Mumbai to other top-tier Indian cities by the end of the year.
 
By the festive season, Zilo plans to offer more than 250 brands and nearly 100,000 styles, expanding into footwear, watches, bags, accessories, and fashion jewellery. 
 
Zilo simplifies last-minute fashion shopping by delivering on-trend outfits from leading brands such as Levi’s, Louis Philippe, United Colors of Benetton, Rare Rabbit, Jack & Jones, Puma, Reebok, Snitch, Manyavar, Veromoda, ONLY, Biba, Libas, Global Desi, Koskii, Jockey, Damensch, Bliss Club, Gini & Jony, Barbie and more — in under 60 minutes. The app, which stocks in-season and high-demand styles, allows customers to return items immediately upon delivery. With its 'Scheduled Home Trials' option, users can also order multiple sizes of the same item to try on at home.
 
 
The Indian quick commerce (qcom) market has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from $0.5 billion in FY22 to $3.3 billion in FY24 — a more than fourfold increase in just two years.
 
Padmakumar Pal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Zilo and former vice president of Flipkart and Myntra, said: "We founded Zilo to bring intentionality back into online fashion. Zilo is creating a space that has the best blend of online and offline retail experiences, where speed, quality and curation can coexist."
 

More From This Section

Startups, Indian startups

Training, secure supply chains key to success of circular startups: Report

PremiumAseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd, AIFL, Aseem Infra

Aseem Infra to raise ₹2,500 crore in FY26, reduce bank funding share

PremiumBinny Bansal and ShopOS Founders (Sai and Ajay)

AI-startup ShopOS raises $20 million from Binny Bansal-led 3STATE Ventures

PremiumPine Labs

Pine Labs plans ₹2,600 cr IPO; Peak XV, PayPal to trim stakes

digital economy

India's digital economy is primed for significant expansion: Bessemer

Topics : funding Fashion Startups

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon