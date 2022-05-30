50Cr + funds raised by startups during Fundraising Event held by Global Startup Factory Foundation

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/GPRC): Startups Raised 50 Cr + Funds in India's Biggest Fundrasing Event organised by Global Startup Factory Foundation.
This particular Fundrasing Event was Chapter -6 In Mumbai at The Classic Club Andheri West Where More than 150+ Startups participated who were at first mentored and councelled by Global Startup Factory Foundation.
Key highlights of the event were individuals from the investment Industry listed below.
1) Mahaveer Pratap Sharma - Chairman Rajasthan Angel Network
2) Nand Kishor Yadav- Chairman Startup Factory
3) Devesh Chawla- Founder Chatur Ideas
4) Devang Raja- Founder Venture Wolf
5) Deepak Moolchandani - RCS
6) Santosh Kumar Yadav- Founder and CEO Startup Factory Foundation
Prime focus was on Startups who got Funded on the event like DOGMA SOFT founded by Mr PAWAN GODARA, O-DOT founded by OM PRAKASH and 12 other Startups got serious interest to initiate the negotiation round at the earliest.
A prime launch of a revolutionary App called BAAP (Business Allocator Aggregater Provider) founded and launched by founder and Co-founder of RNS group Nand Kishor Yadav and Santosh Kumar Yadav, also took place at the event.
Another landmark which was noticed at the event was a Successful tie up of exchanging exclusive selling rights between RNS group and Xrator a Cyber Security Auditing Company from France and Singapore based founders.
The event was organized by Global Startup Factory Foundation which in a very short period of span has became a huge Community of 8000+ Start-ups and a pool of 100+ Investors ultimately driving and guiding Startups to raise funds through a proper councelled process.
