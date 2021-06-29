A digital platform drives Microland's COVID-19 vaccination program for its employees

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Microland, a global digital transformation company, has completed the COVID-19 vaccination drives for the first dose of Covishield covering its employees and their families based in India.

The vaccination in partnership with leading hospitals was provided free for all Microland employees and their families in seven major cities of India (Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, NCR and Pune). A total of ten drives were conducted in the safety and comfort of Microland's offices and partner facilities.

Microlanders working in all other countries have also received their vaccines through the respective countries they work in (Australia, Canada, KSA, Singapore, UAE, UK, US).

In order to run the program smoothly, Microland developed MicroVax, a modern application built by its technologists as a one-stop platform for Microlanders and their families to get vaccinated in the most efficient manner. Beneficiaries could schedule their slots in the camps organized by Microland, get E-Passes, SMS alerts and download their vaccination certificates, with a seamless integration with CoWIN, the Indian government's portal that schedules and tracks COVID-19 vaccinations for citizens.

MicroVax which will be used to schedule and administer the second dose of the vaccine too, has been deeply appreciated by employees for the smooth user experience it delivered. A brief video on how MicroVax works and the difference it has made to those covered under the program can be viewed here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUeC5t7kplY)

TR Srinivasan, Chief People Officer, Microland, said, "Our goal is to secure the health of our employees and their families. As an organization, we make digital happen for businesses across the world, so it was natural for us to create a digital application that made the vaccination processes fast, simple, convenient and accurate."

Employee safety and wellbeing continues to be Microland's #1 priority. The company has institutionalized safety and precautionary measures and provides its employees online consultations with leading doctors in the country, regular health and wellness engagement, work from home infrastructure and priority attention in the event of a medical emergency.

Conducting an exclusive vaccination drive involved many stakeholders like hospitals, beneficiaries, CoWIN, local government bodies, on-ground administration, etc., and the overall planning, scheduling, and inoculating involved a significant amount of critical information being exchanged. Managing the stakeholders and associated data needed to be done on a resilient digital platform (like our MicroVax) from Day 0, to attain utmost efficiency, scalability, and to avoid errors.

Global customers, all of whom have been kept abreast of Microland's COVID-19 protocols and crisis management strategy, have been appreciative of, and satisfied with, the pro-active, technology-driven processes that keep Microlanders safe and their business insulated from disruptions.

