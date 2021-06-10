ADROSONIC expands global footsteps, makes foray into Latin America region

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Digital consulting company, ADROSONIC has made its foray into the Latin America region with its new offices in Sao Paulo (Brazil), which will cater to clients from Brazil, and Santiago (Chile), which will serve clients from Hispano-America, especially the fast growing pacific countries like Columbia and Peru.

The Mumbai-headquartered company announced on June 9 the appointment of David Lequain as General Manager - LATAM. David will be operating from ADROSONIC's new office in Chile. As the GM, Mr David will be responsible for LATAM P & L and will oversee the company's marketing and sales functions as well as day-to-day operations in the LATAM region. He will be reporting to CEO & MD Mayank.

Speaking on the expansion to the LATAM region, ADROSONIC CEO & MD Mayank said: "This is our third expansion after the UK and USA. Our entry into the Latin America has a strategic importance to our overall business growth. We are committed to work with resilience in close collaboration with local talents and our delivery centre in Mumbai to help firms within LATAM in their digital transformation journey which is a sustenance requirement for every business in the post-COVID era."

David is a former COO/CIO at MUFG Bank in Latin America (previous Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi). Prior to MUFG, Lequain has played various leadership roles at Rexel, Nokia, Rothschild and BNP Paribas.

Also, the company announced the appointment of Matheus Muratore as Business Development Manager - LATAM. Matheus will be based at the company's Sao Paulo (Brazil) office and will be responsible for business development within LATAM region and will be reporting to Mr David Lequain.

"We are very excited with the appointment of Lequain. His extensive background in finance, IT operation, across diverse industries in Europe, US and LATAM makes him a perfect choice to head and grow our operations in the LATAM. I welcome Lequain and Muratore on board and keenly look forward to working with them to grow ADROSONIC in the LATAM," Mayank added.

Commenting on his appointment, David Lequain said: "I am delighted to be appointed as GM-LATAM and am thankful to the ADROSONIC Board for showing faith in my leadership. We see a strong fit for ADROSONIC digital consulting offer locally as the region is starting an accelerated digital transformation journey. Digital transformation means implementing efficiently concrete IT solutions to survive, in an affordable manner and this is what ADROSONIC deliver with excellence."

