VMPL New Delhi [India], May 21: National Film Award winner Nawazuddin Siddiqui has purchased a grand apartment in Autograph Residency, the upcoming ultra-luxury exclusive tower in Oshiwara in Mumbai. "It is a pleasure to have a great personality such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui to select a flat in our maiden launch Autograph Residency," announced Irfan Khokar of Multistar, the Brand that has an established presence Security and Home Appliances debuts in real estate with its premier project in Mumbai - Autograph Residency. The celebrated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed the reason for selecting Autograph Residency, "It is an exclusive project that has a low density, luxurious 3, 4 and 5 Bedroom Hall Kitchen with all the amenities. Furthermore it is the connectivity of this luxury tower that is a major convenience for an artiste like me."

Nawazuddin further elaborated, "What stands out that Autograph Residency has the sensibility of lifestyle of Dubai residencies here in Mumbai. It gives the same pleasure of watching how lovely and eye pleasing is it to see the eye-catching Apartments of Dubai." Elaborating the significance of their maiden venture in Mumbai, Irfan Khokar mentioned, "We have always endeavoured to come up with something absolutely unique and hence we have unveiled the signature of luxury living in Oshiwara, an address defined by distinction, created for the select few." Another prominent name being spoken of is that of actor Arbaaz Khan who has also registered a flat in Autograph Residency that has spacious 3 BHK apartments with 4 flats on each floor. It also offers 4 & 5 BHK exclusive Duplexes. A major plus point of this project is that it has covered car parking for all cars.

"Multistar Developer's Newest Project is already wooing India's Elite offering luxury living in Mumbai offering ultra-luxury exclusive residences," revealed Naghma Khan of Shaaz Media Entertainment the PR and Marketing Strategist of Autograph Residency, further adding that majority of the amenities are on the 8th floor like the swimming pool, Gymnasium and Yoga hall and open theatre on the terrace of this 37 storey tower which has 30 floors for a total of 102 flats. Recently there have been several news items about Oshiwara being labelled as the next BKC. One of the prime reason is its Walk-to-work Lifestyle in a locality that has high-end residential, retail and entertainment zones. Developed by the MMRDA, this 148 to 160-acre planned growth hub between Andheri and Goregaon is transforming a former suburb into a premium, mixed-use Central Business District (CBD) designed to decongest the western suburbs. Experts have noted this Real Estate Boom with major developers are heavily investing in the region, with properties seeing strong appreciation as the area transforms into a highly sought-after commercial and residential ecosystem.

Website : https://www.multistar.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)