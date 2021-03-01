Baking Tales founder Nikita make customers happy with best cakes!

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/ThePRTree): Being a baker is not just about baking a cake. It is about understanding the importance of why people love cakes, pastries or cookies as food has emotions attached to it.
Every time someone orders a cake, they take a good time to decide which one they want. Hence, it is crucial to bake a cake that's perfect & appeals the customers. Well, one such person who has managed to crack the code is Nikita Kalra.
From her childhood days, Nikita Kalra wanted to be a baker. She used to take part in local baking competitions during her childhood days. She managed to win several of them because of her amazing skills and nailing the delicacies just the right way. Today, she has her own bakery called Baking Tales.
As the name suggests, Baking Tales doesn't just provide the usual cakes or pastries. It has customised options available where people can share what kind of cake/pastries they want. Nikita carefully notes down the requirements of her customers and makes them happy by giving them a product better than they had expected.
Based in Lucknow, Nikita Kalra did her training in Taj Mumbai. During her training period, she learned all kinds of baking and cooking methods from around the world. Once she finished her training, she started her bakery which initially used to take online deliveries. She had discussed this idea with Aniirudh Kundra. However, her passion for baking has finally helped her achieve the biggest dream of her life - opening a restaurant.
In August last year, Nikita Kalra launched her new bakery restaurant in Lucknow. She had an intimate launch but the mouth of word and her amazing service online from the beginning helped in rising the popularity of her new venture. Baking Tales also has an Instagram page with more than 50k followers. People can directly send message on the Instagram page to place their orders to Nikita Kalra.
Nikita Kalra wants her Baking Tales dream to expan overall in the country. She hopes that in the future, she is able to open more branches and bring joy and happiness in the lives of more people.
