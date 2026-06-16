PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 16: Bliss IVF Centre, Surat, has shared a successful fertility treatment case involving Bijal Umang Zaveri, who conceived twin boys after years of fertility challenges, including irregular menstrual cycles, low AMH levels, failed follicular studies, four unsuccessful IUI cycles, and advanced-stage endometriosis.

After detailed evaluation at Bliss IVF, Bijal was placed under the care of Dr. Bhavesh Hirpara and was advised three months of preparatory medication before undergoing IVF treatment. The IVF procedure was performed on December 9, 2016, and pregnancy was confirmed on December 23, 2016.

On July 18, 2017, Bijal delivered healthy twin boys, Aarav and Ayaan, marking a significant milestone in her fertility journey and bringing immense happiness to her family.