Book with biographies of people from 11 countries unveiled at International Award Function

You would like to read
- Thirsty Crow launches Food & Drinks Delivery App in Mumbai, Pune; ropes in Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt as Brand Ambassador!
- MGCC-I in association with Nargis Dutt Foundation hosted a Drive for a Cause on World Kindness Day 13th November, 2021
- Uttam Group installs 22 PSA oxygen generation plants in Delhi hospitals
- Pyramid Infratech bags Indian Concrete Institute - Ultratech Cement Awards-2020
- Students of NIPS are another step ahead to represent India at 46th Skill Olympics 2021, Shanghai
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI/PNN): Noted personalities from six countries, including India, participated in an international award function organised by Meri Pehchaan Trust in Jaipur over the weekend.
According to information, around 80 people were felicitated with international awards at the Meri Identity International Award Function at Hotel Clarks Amer on December 4. The programme began with the traditional lighting of the lamp and Ganesh Vandana, which was followed by the launch of the Meri Identity book.
The biographies of IPS BL Soni, IAS Shankar Dutt Sharma, IAS Abhishek Surana, RPS Sunita Meena, RPS Sunil Sharma, Padma Shri Gulabo Sapera, Dr Shikha Meel, advocate Sunil Sharma, cyber expert Jaideep Sharma, Dr Uttam Kumar Sharma, Vikram Singh Baghela, Mohammed Nagman Latif (from Dubai), Chitra Kumar (from Nepal), Jessica Spoke, and others have been published in the Meri Identity book.
Besides the dignitaries featured in the book, 30 other persons were also felicitated at the award function. Speaking with media persons, Meri Pehchaan Sahayata Trust director Dr. Sher Singh Baghela said this was the first international-level programme organised by the organisation.
"Many of the participants in our programme who are their nation's pride. We have felicitated prominent personalities who have made invaluable contributions to their areas of work," he said.
UNPKFC to support education of 1,000 children
Apanita Cheena, the president of the UN Peacekeepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) said in her address that the organisation would support the education of 1,000 children. The announcement was welcomed by thunderous applause. Dr Sher Singh said the Meri Pehchaan Trust would continue to work for the uplift of needy persons.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor