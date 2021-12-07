Book with biographies of people from 11 countries unveiled at International Award Function

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI/PNN): Noted personalities from six countries, including India, participated in an international award function organised by Meri Pehchaan Trust in Jaipur over the weekend.

According to information, around 80 people were felicitated with international awards at the Meri Identity International Award Function at Hotel Clarks Amer on December 4. The programme began with the traditional lighting of the lamp and Ganesh Vandana, which was followed by the launch of the Meri Identity book.

The biographies of IPS BL Soni, IAS Shankar Dutt Sharma, IAS Abhishek Surana, RPS Sunita Meena, RPS Sunil Sharma, Padma Shri Gulabo Sapera, Dr Shikha Meel, advocate Sunil Sharma, cyber expert Jaideep Sharma, Dr Uttam Kumar Sharma, Vikram Singh Baghela, Mohammed Nagman Latif (from Dubai), Chitra Kumar (from Nepal), Jessica Spoke, and others have been published in the Meri Identity book.

Besides the dignitaries featured in the book, 30 other persons were also felicitated at the award function. Speaking with media persons, Meri Pehchaan Sahayata Trust director Dr. Sher Singh Baghela said this was the first international-level programme organised by the organisation.

"Many of the participants in our programme who are their nation's pride. We have felicitated prominent personalities who have made invaluable contributions to their areas of work," he said.

UNPKFC to support education of 1,000 children

Apanita Cheena, the president of the UN Peacekeepers Federal Council (UNPKFC) said in her address that the organisation would support the education of 1,000 children. The announcement was welcomed by thunderous applause. Dr Sher Singh said the Meri Pehchaan Trust would continue to work for the uplift of needy persons.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)