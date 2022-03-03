British Safety Council Membership gets attractive discount for National Safety Week

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of National Safety Week, British Safety Council India has announced a special discount of 25% on its membership, to Indian businesses.
The offer would be valid from 4th to 10th March. British Safety Council is one of the world's most trusted leaders in health, safety, and environmental (HSE) management. Its membership is among the most sought-after HSE memberships by companies all over the world.
British Safety Council's membership is designed to help businesses manage legislation and compliance while systematically improving health, safety, and environmental standards. Member companies are provided instant access to essential health and safety resources that help enhance the effectiveness of health and safety within the organisation.
According to Hemant Sethi, British Safety Council, India, "This is an excellent opportunity for companies seeking our membership. Workplace illness and injuries carry significant costs, both financial and reputational. By becoming a member, company leaders will benefit from our extensive experience and expertise. They will become a part of our global community of organisations supporting a vision that no one should be injured or made ill at work."
Companies can opt from three different categories of(https://www.britsafe.in/membership/become-a-member/) membership - Premium, Standard, and Lite, depending on the requirement. Benefits to members include member certificates, logos, free e-learning licences to digital courses on health and safety, access Croner-i Safety Inform Lite, a 24x7 health and safety hotline, and a subscription to the Safety Management India magazine. Premium and Standard members get additional benefits like priority access to British Safety Council events and exclusive Health & Leadership groups, access to training programs and additional discounts on the prestigious International Safety awards.
British Safety Council counts top companies like GAIL (India), Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, and hundreds more on its member list in India.
For information on membership and discounts, please visit the (https://www.britsafe.in/about-us/introducing-the-british-safety-council/national-safety-week-2022-general-seo-website/national-safety-week-2022-pr/) or email: membership@britsafe.in or call +91-22-62745667/68.
Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards, and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the process that has led to the adoption of landmark health and safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.
