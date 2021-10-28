Cappella Educore expands student housing footprint with new acquisition in Bengaluru

You would like to read
- The Leela Palaces, Hotels And Resorts announces the opening of The Leela Gandhinagar in Gujarat's vibrant capital city
- The Leela voted as the World's Best Hotel Brand for the second consecutive year by Travel + Leisure USA
- The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts announces the opening of the Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Hotel convention Centre, and Private Residences
- NIIT achieves 100 percent student placement for its Full Stack Product Engineering Program Batch
- Equirus Group organises a panel discussion with Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Mohandas Pai
AnaCap Financial Partners, a leading specialist mid-market private equity investor and Cappella Educore, the dedicated education infrastructure (Edu Infra) vertical of Cerestra Ventures, have acquired student housing assets from Bengaluru-based IFIM Institutions (IFIM), operated under the aegis of Centre for Developmental Education.
Sitting within AnaCap's mid-market sweet spot, the transaction involved the acquisition of 1,000 student beds, including a combination of existing and a pipeline of new beds fully underwritten by IFIM. Located in Electronic City, Bengaluru, the student housing campus is spread across ~2.5 acres and is within walking distance of a Business School, a Law School and an undergraduate college comprising over 2,500 students. Established in 1995, IFIM is a privately owned group of Educational Institutions based in Bangalore, offering over 30 courses and ranked amongst the best business schools in India.
India has ~34 million students in the higher education space, more than double the size of the mature student housing markets in the West. Given the lack of sufficient supply, partnered with strong demand from a growing millennial student population, the market is witnessing an influx of organisations looking to capitalise on the student housing opportunity.
This marks the second student housing investment in the last 12 months where AnaCap is partnering with Capella Educore, forming a strategic partnership to focus primarily on K-12 school and student housing assets across India.
Rakesh Balasundaram, Investment Director at AnaCap, said, "This investment underscores our commitment to the Indian student accommodation sector, complemented by long-term strategic partnerships with multiple education institutions."
Anuraag Jhunjhunwala, Co-CEO of Cappella Educore, added, "Cappella Educore is proud to be the partner of choice for two well-established institutions, AnaCap and IFIM. The latest acquisition is in line with Cappella's strategy to acquire institutional quality student housing assets underwritten by universities. With the rapid recovery in student housing occupancy to pre-Covid levels, these education-related assets continue to demonstrate strong resilience."
Sanjay Padode, Chairman of IFIM Institutions, also commented, "This transaction represents an exciting opportunity for the Group to smoothly transition to an asset-light model and secure capital for expansion opportunities."
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor