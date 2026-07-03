BusinessWire India Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3: Caramelo Studio, a new MarTech company with operations in India and the United States, was announced today. Not just an agency. Not just a production house. Not just a SaaS platform. The company is built around a straightforward thesis: most growing businesses don't have a marketing problem--they have a marketing process problem. Strategy, production, content, and distribution are typically handled by separate teams with no shared accountability. The work ships, but it doesn't compound. Caramelo brings strategy, studio, content, search, social media, growth, and influencer marketing into a single integrated team for businesses that have built something worth seeing but haven't yet been seen.

The company launches with offices in Bangalore and Nellore, a US presence from Day One, and a fully equipped production studio featuring professional cinema cameras, studio lighting, audio infrastructure, and dedicated setups for podcasts, interviews, product shoots, and brand films--everything a business needs to produce consistent, high-quality content without coordinating multiple vendors. A System, Not a Service Caramelo's model is built on a simple premise: when the marketing process is structured, the output becomes consistent. When it's consistent, growth becomes measurable. The company works with businesses that have real products and real customers but haven't yet built the marketing infrastructure to match -- from manufacturers and exporters to D2C brands, food and hospitality businesses, creator-led ventures, and founder-led companies scaling beyond their first markets.

A Young Founding Team, Built on Practice Caramelo is founded by three people--young but experienced, with backgrounds across marketing strategy, creative direction, and international market development. Each founder brings a different discipline: strategy and systems, creativity and craft, and data and partnerships. They have led teams, built operational systems, and delivered work across industries before coming together to build Caramelo. What makes the founding team work is that each comes from a different discipline. One thinks in strategy and systems. One thinks about creativity and craft. One thinks in data, markets, and partnerships. Different expertise, one process -- that is the operating principle behind Caramelo.

The company also benefits from the investment and mentorship of Renil Komitla, whose experience building and scaling technology and design businesses provides Caramelo with operational depth beyond its founding stage. Bi-Coastal from Day One Where most startups treat the US as a future expansion market, Caramelo has built a bi-coastal operating model from launch. Co-founder Trisha Komitla leads strategy, market intelligence, and partnership development from the US, while the India team delivers production, content, and execution from Bangalore and Nellore. The model serves two markets simultaneously: US brands that want an integrated marketing partner with deep execution capability, and Indian brands that want their marketing built to a standard that travels internationally.

From the Founders "We started Caramelo to give growing businesses the marketing team they'd hire if they could--strategy, studio, social, and influence working as one. Marketing built the way real businesses build: considered, measurable, made to last. That's what we deliver. That's the entire company." -- Charan Babu N, CEO & Co-Founder "Great creativity doesn't come from inspiration--it comes from a system that keeps making room for it. Caramelo is that system. Strategy sets the direction. Process makes it repeatable, on time, and of quality. Creativity is the hook that pulls people in and the thread that ties everything together. All three, always. That's the standard." -- Madhuri Nyshadam, Co-Founder & Creative Director

"Caramelo is on the ground in the US from Day One -- building strategy, data, and relationships in parallel with India. Strategy without market feedback is theater; data without a live signal is noise. We're running both from inside the market, not from a plan deck. That's how the pipeline gets built. That's how the mark gets made." -- Trisha Komitla, Co-Founder & Head of US & Growth "I've backed Caramelo because the founders are unusual--they think like operators, not like an agency. That's rare in this industry, and it's what growth-stage businesses need. Caramelo is the marketing team most companies wish they could build in-house." -- Renil Komitla, Investor & Mentor.

What Comes Next Caramelo Studio will formally launch its Bangalore studio in August 2026, with the company's website going live in July ahead of a series of community events for brand owners and creators. The company is targeting ambitious, growth-stage brands across India and the United States, looking to build their market presence from the ground up. Caramelo's services are built around four integrated practices, Growth, Influence, Strategy, and Studio, designed to deliver end-to-end marketing for brands that are ready to scale. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)