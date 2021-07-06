Cars and Country Season 2 to be released soon

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/The PRTree): Taking people to a journey filled with enthralling adventures, Car and Country is all set to launch its second season on Amazon Prime US. Showcasing a mixture of amazing super and vintage cars, it's a fun exploration of the finest European culture.

Now in its second season, Car & Country will be exploring the British Isles and France, throwing a spotlight on rural communities, cultures and cuisine.

Incepted by Ashique Thahir and his best friend Deepak Narendran, the show combines various locations with amazing cars and a dose of humour. The show will be co-hosted and co-produced by Ashique Thahir, a renowned entrepreneur and travel enthusiast. In 2016, he came up with the concept of producing a show based on his obsession with cars. He gave it a shot with the support of his friend, Deepak and began working on the concept in collaboration with the British production business. They eventually chose Amazon Prime because they wanted to stream their show on the finest platform possible.

At first, Ashique was only involved in the production of the show. Soon after the first episode aired, Deepak encouraged him to host the show with him. "What could be better than spontaneous conversations between two people who have known each other since ages. It gives a natural yet relatable feeling to the show," he said.

Speaking about the show, he said, "Though we had an itinerary for the show, 'Car & Country' mainly includes classic sports cars, good food and random conversations with new people. We had even visited 'Cite de l'automobile', which has a collection of Bugatti vehicles from all around the world, at Mulhouse in France."

"While the pandemic has affected various production houses and organisations, we are hoping to get the new series out as soon as possible. Catering to my passion, we started Cars and Country last year with a simple thought of giving the audience a taste of luxury while travelling, but with such great response from viewers, we have decided to bring in season two, holding up to the expectations of our viewers," he added.

With Ashique's love for traveling, he has scaled a lot of countries, including South Africa, Cape Town, Turkey, Georgia, and Baku, Azerbaijan's capital. He is currently working on a plan for the second season of the show in order to give car and travel enthusiasts something to cherish.

Ashique, who has completed his post-graduation from Birmingham's University of Central England, is also active in the development of his father's business, "Team Thai." The duo will be kick-starting the production of the second season of 'Cars & Country' by the end of this year. They are also in talks to bring in the show for the Indian audience.He added, "We are also in plans to shot two or three episodes in Kerala. It all depends up on the Covid-19 situation here as our UK-based production team must be able to travel." It can be said that seeing the response of the first season, the second season will undoubtedly win the love and appreciation of the audience.

