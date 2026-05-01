VMPL London [UK], May 1: The prestigious World Leaders Conclave & Awards 2026, powered by Heylin Spark, was successfully hosted on 17th April 2026 at the iconic House of Lords, UK Parliament, London. The event brought together an exceptional gathering of global leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and visionaries from across the world, creating a powerful platform for dialogue on leadership, innovation, and global development. The conclave highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts and forward-thinking leadership in shaping a sustainable and progressive future. The event witnessed insightful discussions on key global issues, with leaders sharing their perspectives on economic growth, social responsibility, technological advancement, entrepreneurship, and international cooperation. Industry pioneers and changemakers from diverse sectors participated, exchanging ideas and experiences aimed at driving impactful change across borders. The conclave stood as a testament to the growing importance of global cooperation and visionary leadership in today's dynamic world.

Heylin Spark is a global brand strategy and communications organization that regularly curates such international forums to encourage dialogue, development, and meaningful collaboration. By bringing together world leaders, innovators, and industry experts on one global platform, Heylin Spark promotes the celebration of leadership, policy discussions, business excellence, and future-focused development initiatives. Distinguished Guests & Awardees Recognised Distinguished guests and awardees were recognised and honoured for their outstanding achievements, remarkable contributions, and visionary leadership across their respective fields. - David Thompson, Director, UK & External Relations, British Council - Abby Ghafoor OBE, Chairperson of Women in Business Advisory Board, London Chamber of Commerce & Industry

- Shailesh Vara, Former Member of Parliament and Minister, UK Government - Nick Newland-Esner, Associated Director & Chief Privacy Officer, Associated Country Women of the World; Vice-President, NGO-UNESCO Liaison Committee - Michael Hadwen, Campaign Strategist & Political Advisor to the Leader of Kent County Council - Aster Thackeray, Investment Director, Italian Trade Agency, London - Sam Tully, Visiting Fellow at Cambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge - Simon Danczuk, Former Member of Parliament, UK - Joginipalli Santosh Kumar, Former Member of Parliament; Chairman, Igniting Minds Org. Hyderabad for Global Green Icon - Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation for Excellence in Women Empowerment

- Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee and President, M3M Foundation for Excellence in Leadership in Sustainable Development & Social Responsibility - Dr. (h.c.) Abhijeet Singh Sachdev, Managing Director, Privat Healthcare Group for Excellence in International Healthcare Entrepreneurship - Arshiya Singh, Director Global Compensation, Boston Consulting Group for Excellence in People-Centric Reward Leadership - Dr. Adv. Gopi Krishna Gajulapalle, Advocate; Director - Business Development & Strategy Planning - The Private Office of His Royal Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi ; Special Envoy to the O/f President - Un Alliance Sustainable Development Goals (UnASDGIGO) - Rahul Agarwal, Founder, Rasa Group for Excellence in Scaling Diversified Business Group

- Dr. Prithvish Rajamani, Founder & Sr. Mediation Advocate, TRAN Legal & Mediation, India for Excellence in Cross-Border Family Dispute Resolution - Sandeep Sigar, Founder & CEO, SetupFX for Excellence in Global Visionary Leader in Fintech Innovation & Technology Excellence - Dr. Nishant Tamada, Founder & CEO, Orgstead for Excellence in Investment Banking & Financial Strategy - Vishal Sharma for Excellence in Political Leadership & Influencing Youth and Strategy Making - Jashoshree Rahman, Beautician & Hair Stylist, SHREE'S for Excellence in Luxury Beauty & Hair Artistry - Prof. Dr. A. Zameer Pasha, Chairman, Shanawaz Hospital for Excellence in Global Healthcare

- Nigam Dalal, Founder, Arham Overseas Consultancy for Excellence in International Student Recruitment & Career Guidance - Joydeep Sah, Chairman & Co-Founder, Morning Bells Academy High School for Eminent Educationist in Secondary Education - Dr. Sankhadeep Dutta, Founder and CEO, Deep93foodtech LLP for Global Emerging Leader in Entrepreneurship - Dr. Vaseem Choudhary, Managing Director, Homeo Care Autism Center for International Excellence in Autism & ADHD Treatment - Bodhisattva Banerjee, Director, Inceptial Technologies UK Limited for Excellence in Innovative Software Services The event concluded on a high note, celebrating excellence, inspiring leadership, and fostering global collaboration, further reinforcing its stature as a premier international platform for recognising impactful contributions and visionary leaders.

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