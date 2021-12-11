Chumbak welcomes back customers in its stores with Christmas Cheer!

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 11 (ANI/PR Newswire): 'Tis the season of cheer and who does it better than Chumbak. India's most vibrant home decor and furnishing brand has decked up its halls this Christmas to welcome its customers across its 50-plus stores.
With a bunch of gifting options from decor, dining, storage and more, Chumbak has gifts for everyone. The Christmas collection also includes holiday-inspired fabrics for their newly launched furniture range. So, if customers are looking for some colonial style furniture with a modern spin and Christmas cheer, they know where to go!
As everyone gets their homes ready to celebrate this season of joy, gifts & get-togethers are on everyone's minds. Pick and choose from planters, cushion sets, wooden platters, ceramics for dinnerware, vibrant table linen from Chumbak's latest collection inspired by the Holiday season.
Vasant Nangia, CEO Chumbak added: "The festive season brings with it reasons to meet and gift each other. This year has been tough on all and this is the time to lay back, relax and enjoy with your loved ones. We at Chumbak have put together a great collection and bunch of surprises for our customers and we're looking forward to welcoming them back in stores."
Making this month even more special, Chumbak has planned for in-store events and surprises with Secret Santa giveaways and special offers running for everyone who visits the store. Also don't miss a chance to participate in Christmas special events on 11th December at Chumbak's exclusive brand stores at Cyber Hub, Gurgaon, Vittal Mallya, Bangalore and JM Road, Pune. Visit the website (https://www.chumbak.com/) or log on to the app to know more.
