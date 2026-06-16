NewsVoir Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 16: Crizac Limited, one of India's leading technology-driven international student mobility platforms, today announced a strategic investment in Edument Consultancy Private Limited, the operator of ForeignAdmits, an AI-first student mobility platform that has served over 100,000 students and facilitated more than INR 1,500 crore in education loans. The investment, structured through Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS), marks a significant milestone in Crizac's ongoing evolution as a technology-led, full-stack student mobility platform, extending its reach into AI-powered financing and visa solutions that serve students at every stage of their journey. With this investment, Crizac strengthens its ability to support students and counselling partners at the most consequential stages of the study-abroad journey: choosing a destination, securing financing, and clearing the visa, each powered by AI-enabled technology that delivers speed, accuracy, and scale. ForeignAdmits will continue to operate as an independent entity under its existing brand and management, preserving the organisational agility and student-first culture that underpins its growth.

From Mobility Platform to Full-Stack, AI-Enabled Student Infrastructure Crizac has consistently invested in technology and partnerships that keep it at the forefront of international student mobility, connecting a global network of counselling partners with 400+ institutions across the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The ForeignAdmits investment is the next major step in that journey: bringing AI-powered, direct-to-student capabilities in financing and visa preparation into the platform, and giving counselling partners the tools to serve students more completely than ever before. ForeignAdmits brings a proprietary, award-winning technology stack to the combined entity: - LoanMonk: India's first pre-admission loan eligibility engine, with 80,000+ assessments completed across 17+ lending partners, giving students financial clarity before they even apply.

- VisaMonk: An AI-powered visa interview simulation tool trusted by 3,000+ students globally and winner of The PIEoneer Awards 2025 for Digital Innovation of the Year in Student Recruitment. "As a market leader, our responsibility has always been to stay ahead of what students and counselling partners need. ForeignAdmits brings a level of AI-enabled capability in financing and visa that, combined with our institutional strength, creates a truly integrated platform; one that sets a new benchmark for what this industry can offer," Dr. Vikash Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Crizac Limited. Nikhil Jain Will Join Crizac as Chief Product & Marketing Officer

As part of the transition, Nikhil Jain, Founder and CEO of ForeignAdmits, will join Crizac's senior leadership as Chief Product & Marketing Officer. An IIT (BHU) Varanasi graduate, Stanford SEED Spark alumnus, and former doctoral researcher at the IIT Bombay-Monash Research Academy, Jain brings a rare combination of research rigour and at-scale product execution. He will lead product strategy and consumer brand across the combined platform. "We built ForeignAdmits to remove the friction that stops capable students from accessing the education they deserve. Joining Crizac means that mission now has the institutional reach, global distribution, and counselling partner network to reach every student who needs it. This is not an exit; it is an acceleration," Nikhil Jain, Founder, ForeignAdmits.

This investment reflects Crizac's continued commitment to staying at the forefront of international student mobility. With 400+ institutional partnerships, a global counsellor network, and ForeignAdmits' AI-powered technology now integrated, Crizac is positioned to offer counselling partners and students a genuinely end-to-end experience, from first search to first day of class. About Crizac Limited Crizac Limited is a leading B2B international student recruitment platform, connecting a global network of education agents with 400+ premier institutions across the UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Headquartered in Kolkata and listed on the NSE and BSE, Crizac is committed to ethical recruitment and tech-driven student success. www.crizac.com.

About Edument Consultancy Private Limited (ForeignAdmits). ForeignAdmits, operated by Edument Consultancy Private Limited, is an AI-first student mobility platform providing end-to-end infrastructure for university discovery, admissions, education financing, and visa preparation. Its flagship tools have collectively supported over 100,000 students globally across 15+ countries, empowered 800+ partner consultancies, facilitated more than INR 1,500 crore in education loans, and assisted over 3000 students in Visa Preparation. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)