VMPL New Delhi [India], July 31: Dubai-based Human Intelligence technology company Planets IX has launched Business Pulse, a free organisational assessment for founders and business owners, while introducing WHO Intelligence, a management framework designed to help organisations understand how decisions, responsibility and accountability actually move within a business. The launch comes as many Indian founder-led businesses are entering a new phase of growth, where scaling operations, professionalising management and planning succession have become strategic priorities. While organisations today measure financial performance, productivity and customer outcomes with increasing sophistication, Planets IX believes one important dimension often remains invisible--how responsibility actually travels when decisions become uncertain.

According to the company, WHO Intelligence addresses this gap by shifting the focus from what decisions are made or why they are made to a more fundamental question: Who ultimately carries responsibility when the stakes are highest? The framework examines how trust, accountability and decision-making naturally flow across an organisation beyond formal reporting structures. Business Pulse is the first publicly available application of this framework. Available free through Planets9.com, the assessment takes less than ten minutes to complete and provides founders with a structured view of how decisions move through their organisation, where accountability naturally concentrates and how the business behaves beneath its organisational chart.

Unlike conventional business assessments, Business Pulse does not generate scores, personality labels or comparative rankings. Instead, it is designed to help founders observe organisational behaviour objectively, providing a practical starting point for conversations around delegation, leadership and long-term organisational scalability. "Businesses spend enormous effort understanding what decisions need to be made and why they should be made," said Manish Goyal, Founder of Planets IX. "But before every important business decision has a why, it first has a who. In our experience, authority is often delegated much faster than responsibility. Understanding that hidden layer changes the way organisations think about leadership, accountability and sustainable growth."

The thinking behind Business Pulse is explored in Goyal's recently published book, Before WHY, There Is WHO, which examines the role of human decision-making, responsibility and organisational alignment in modern businesses. The company describes the book as the conceptual foundation of WHO Intelligence, with Business Pulse serving as its first practical implementation. Business Pulse is available free of charge for founders and business owners at Planets9.com. About Planets IX Planets IX is a Dubai-based Human Intelligence technology company developing WHO Intelligence, a management framework focused on understanding how people, teams and organisations think, decide, align and perform under pressure. Through Business Pulse and its Human Intelligence Operating System, the company develops tools that help founders build stronger, better-aligned organisations.

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