EXPO2020 India Pavilion pride of every Indian: Piyush Goyal

You would like to read
- FICCI FLO Ahmedabad Chapter concludes textile & handicraft tourism symposium
- HarperCollins presents 'Bullets Over Bombay' by Uday Bhatia
- Raksha Rajya Mantri lauds udChalo for commendable service to the Defence fraternity
- Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD - Toyam Industries, gets appointed as Chairperson of Mixed Martial Arts Federation of India
- Bajaj Finserv unveils 'BEYOND', a new brand identity for its Flagship Employability Initiative
Dubai [UAE], December 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal today said that the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai is a matter of pride for all of India.
Speaking at the 94th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, Shri Goyal said, "I must acknowledge that India's participation at Dubai Expo has been something which is a matter of pride for all of India, for every Indian, and I would like to express my deep appreciation for the wonderful work that FICCI has done to make the Dubai India Pavilion happen."
The minister inaugurated the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai on October 1, and FICCI is the industry partner of the event that will run till March 31, 2022.
"It was a tough task, right in the midst of COVID through the last two years, fighting against all odds, project getting delayed, full of uncertainties, full of challenges. But with all of those difficulties, I think we have come up with the best pavilion at the Dubai EXPO2020. It is one of the most visible and highly visited pavilions - appreciated by all those who had a chance to visit that - and compliments to the entire team for making it happen, making it happen successfully," Goyal said. (https://twitter.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1471761540911042562?s=20)
The Minister also added that, "As indicated on earlier occasions, I am hoping to replicate the Dubai India Pavilion experience at the Pragati Maidan in India so that we have a permanent location which can be a matter of pride for every Indian who visits Delhi and goes to Pragati Maidan."
Uday Shankar, President, FICCI, said, "I had the opportunity to work very closely with Shri Piyush Goyal during Dubai Expo. If Dubai Expo has the largest footfall at India Pavilion, the credit for that goes to Shri Piyush Goyal."
Sanjiv Mehta, President-Elect, FICCI, also thanked the minister for his support and guidance, and said, "It was not easy, amidst the pandemic, in a foreign land, but the team did a great job."
To know more about India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit:
Website - (https://indiaexpo2020.com)
Facebook - (https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020)
Instagram - (https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020)
Twitter - (https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09)
LinkedIn - (https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true" rel="noopener" target="_blank">www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true
YouTube - (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured)
Koo - (https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020)
To know more about EXPO2020 Dubai, please visit (https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor