PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2: Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), a global intelligence partner and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company today announced the first measurable outcomes from its strategic partnership with AppliedAI -- the enterprise AI workflow automation company in which Firstsource made a strategic equity investment in November 2025. Six months after its strategic investment, Firstsource announces proven outcomes from live deployments in healthcare and education, with processing times cut by over 95% and throughput increased up to 10x. The results mark a decisive shift from commitment to proof. In the six months since the investment was announced, Firstsource and AppliedAI have moved from pilot to production, deploying joint solutions across two document-intensive, compliance-heavy process domains in enterprise operations: healthcare provider data management and education admissions. Both deployments are live with clients, and the outcomes are measurable.

From Commitment to Outcomes When Firstsource announced its investment in AppliedAI in November 2025, the thesis was clear: the future of enterprise operations lies not in applying AI as a point solution, but in rebuilding workflows from the ground up -- with compliance, human oversight, and measurable ROI built in from the start. AppliedAI's Opus platform and its Large Work Model were identified as the right foundation for that vision. "Enterprises today don't need more automation tools -- they need outcomes. Our partnership with AppliedAI is fundamentally changing how work gets done across both regulated and unregulated industries. What these deployments prove is that when you rebuild the workflow rather than bolt AI on top of it, the gains aren't incremental -- they're transformational. This is what Intelligence That Operates looks like in practice," shared Ritesh Idnani, CEO & Managing Director, Firstsource.

"The pilot era of enterprise AI is over. Every enterprise has run experiments; what separates the leaders is whether those experiments have become operations. What we have built with Firstsource is a repeatable model: deep domain expertise from Firstsource, workflow automation infrastructure from Opus, and outcomes that land in weeks, not years. The results in provider data and admissions workflow automation are not edge cases -- they are proof that this works, and a template for what comes next," said Arya Bolurfrushan, Founder & CEO, AppliedAI. What the last six months have demonstrated is that this approach works in production. Healthcare: Provider Data Management

Provider data management remains one of the most fragmented and error-prone processes for healthcare payers. A provider's information -- from licensure and credentials to network status and contact details -- must be ingested, validated, and kept current across systems, often drawn from dozens of disparate source formats submitted by thousands of individual providers. Results from live deployments of the joint Firstsource-AppliedAI solution: * Up to 93% reduction in processing time, from approximately 15 minutes per record to under one minute * Reduction in data entry errors, with full auditability and human review at every critical decision point Education: Admissions Workflow Automation Admissions processing involves manual review of applications, credential verification, document completeness checks, and rubric-based evaluation. These steps are inherently repetitive and well-suited for intelligent automation, provided compliance, consistency, and audit requirements are maintained.

Results from live deployments of the joint Firstsource-AppliedAI solution: * 5-10x increase in throughput, from approximately 8 minutes per application to ~2 minutes * Up to 90% reduction in manual processing effort This collaboration moves beyond experimentation with AI to operationalizing it at scale, embedding intelligence directly into workflows to deliver measurable business outcomes. Together, Firstsource and AppliedAI are building and deploying industry-specific, repeatable use cases that re-architect how complex, compliance-heavy processes are executed. The competitive advantage will belong to enterprises that can operationalize AI inside live workflows--not as copilots, but as accountable systems of execution. Through this partnership, Firstsource and AppliedAI are setting a new benchmark for enterprise AI adoption, bringing Intelligence That Operates into live enterprise workflows at scale, with domain expertise, compliance, and measurable outcomes at the core.

About Firstsource Firstsource Solutions Limited, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company (NSE: FSL) (BSE: 532809), is a global intelligence partner to enterprises across healthcare, banking and financial services, communications, media, technology, retail, and utilities. Its inch-wide, mile-deep practitioners work collaboratively to reimagine business process management. With operations across the US, UK, India, Philippines, Mexico, Romania, Trinidad & Tobago, South Africa, and Australia, Firstsource combines over twenty-five years of domain expertise with an agent-first delivery model to design, build, and operate intelligent enterprise operations. Through its Intelligence That Operates promise--powered by Kairos, the operating system that makes it real--the company unifies consulting, implementation, and operations into a single full-stack engagement and underwrites outcomes, not effort, turning deep domain intelligence into a compounding operational advantage for the world's most regulated industries. (www.firstsource.com)

About AppliedAI AppliedAI, the world's "most boring AI" company, delivers measurable enterprise outcomes. The UAE's recognised national AI-champion, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, partners with institutions across healthcare, insurance, financial services and government entities to redesign, integrate, and evolve mission-critical workflows. With an expanding global presence, the company recently launched its APAC operations, establishing a regional hub in Kuala Lumpur and offices in Singapore and Hong Kong. Its flagship platform, Opus, turns regulated processes into AI-powered workflows and builds a Digital Twin: a living model of your automated enterprise. As the first APX-driven platform, Opus defines the category standard with compliance, human oversight, and ROI at scale. It guides organisations through the full lifecycle: Discover, Build, Run, and Optimise Continuously. Unlike tools that simply automate what already exists, Opus reimagines processes AI first. Humans stay where they matter most. Everything else runs on agents. (https://www.opus.com/)

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