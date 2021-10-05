Gift a meal to the underprivileged with a 'Daan Utsav' Special from GiveIndia and Tring

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): The festive season brings with it celebrations galore, reconnections and many social obligations.
Increasingly, these times have also pushed us to reflect on our indulgences and respond to those less fortunate to celebrate or even get a square meal.
Bearing this in mind, GiveIndia and Tring have partnered to launch an initiative called 'Gift a Tring, Gift a meal'. With this, many of the customers who book a personalized message from celebrities through the Tring platform, also end up gifting a meal for the underprivileged. All this at no extra cost to the customer. GiveIndia will then provide these funds to cater to thousands of neglected or less fortunate people in areas around the country.
This initiative is significant from a customers' context as most orders booked on Tring platform, are for birthdays, anniversaries, festive occasions, etc usually dedicated to their loved ones. The contribution from Tring - on the customers behalf - is a gentle way to make the customer know that it's not just a loved one who will receive a special gift, but a neglected one who will also be gifted.
What better than to coincide this with the Joy of Giving week. In fact, Tring and GiveIndia have decided to make this a 3-month long drive and provide as many meals to the less fortunate. To propagate this initiative, the teams have a robust digital campaign that includes paid marketing, social media, emailers as well as key celebrities encouraging people to 'Gift a Tring, Gift a meal'.
Speaking about the initiative, Sumit Tayal - COO, GiveIndia said, "Tring's 'Gift a Tring, Gift a meal' initiative comes at a very opportune time - both because it is timely for Daan Utsav and the hunger crisis in India as an aftermath of COVID. Daan Utsav is the best time to show that we care, and gifting a meal is the most thoughtful present one can give to those who are finding it difficult to feed their families. GiveIndia will leverage its network of partners on the ground and provide nutritious meals to the underprivileged."
Akshay Saini, CEO & Co-founder, Tring also had this to add, "Giving is so much more powerful than receiving. And our platform epitomizes that in every sense where we have thousands of customers booking celebrity wishes to surprise their loved ones. The simplicity of 'one order equals one meal' is brilliant and we are proud to partner with GiveIndia who has always focused on the betterment of the society. Let's join together to make this festive celebration so much more meaningful in every sense of the word."
Link to webpage (https://www.tring.co.in/tring-for-charity)
Link to Instagram video (https://www.instagram.com/p/CUezucPrQdr/?utm_medium=copy_link)
Tring is India's leading tech-enabled celebrity engagement and shoutout platform. Headquartered in Mumbai, Tring was Co-founded by Akshay Saini, Rahul Saini and Pranav Chabhadia in 2020. It has local, regional and international celebrities from across a wide variety of genres, offering digital services for fans to connect with their favourite celebrities, via video shoutouts, live video calls, and direct messages on social media, amongst others.
In a matter of just one year, they have emerged as the leading platform in the celebrity engagement space - with over 8000+ celebrities and strong backing by established industry players and entrepreneurs.
For further information about Tring, please visit the website: (https://www.tring.co.in).
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
