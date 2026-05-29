PNN Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 29: Glen Industries Limited (BSE: GLEN), one of the leading manufacturers of sustainable plastic and paper-based packaging solutions, announced its audited financial results for the half-year and full-year ended March 31, 2026. The Company delivered strong performance during H2 FY26 and the full year, supported by robust demand for eco-friendly packaging products, growth in both domestic and export markets, and continued focus on operational efficiency. Increasing adoption of sustainable alternatives and expansion in production capacity continue to drive growth. Key Financial Highlights - FY26 - Total Income: ₹20,515.86lakhs - EBITDA: ₹3,850.39lakhs - PAT: ₹1,650.27 lakhs - Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹6.86

H2 FY26 Highlights - Total Income: ₹10,859.51lakhs - EBITDA: ₹1,868.66lakhs - PAT ₹819.71lakhs - Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹3.41 Operational Highlights - FY26 - Expanded manufacturing capacity across thin-wall containers, PLA straws, and paper straws - Strong domestic and export presence across 26+ states and 30+ countries - Diversified product portfolio including food containers, biodegradable straws, and packaging solutions - Advanced integrated manufacturing facility with in-house production, printing, and packaging capabilities - Focus on sustainable packaging with eco-friendly and biodegradable product offerings - Ongoing capacity expansion including new product lines such as paper cups and thermoforming solutions - Strong customer base with 40+ recurring international clients and diversified end-user industries Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Mr. Lalit Agrawal, Chairman & Director, Glen Industries Limited, stated:

"The performance during H2 and FY26 reflects the strength of our product portfolio and the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions across domestic and global markets. Increased demand for thin-wall containers and eco-friendly alternatives has supported our growth during the yearinspite of Geopolitical conflicts We continue to focus on capacity expansion, product innovation, and operational efficiency to strengthen our market position. As the industry shifts towards environmentally responsible packaging, we remain well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive long-term value creation." About Glen Industries Limited Glen Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of eco-friendly plastic and paper-based packaging products, including thin-wall food containers, PLA straws, and paper straws. The Company serves clients across food service, QSR, FMCG, and retail sectors, with a strong domestic presence and growing international footprint.

With advanced manufacturing capabilities and a focus on sustainability, Glen Industries aims to deliver innovative and responsible packaging solutions. Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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