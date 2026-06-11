VMPL Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 11: Group Pharmaceuticals, a trusted name in the oral healthcare industry with over 45 years of expertise, recently announced the launch of Abledent in Bangalore. The launch event brought together healthcare professionals, caregivers, and industry stakeholders, underscoring the urgent need for more inclusive and patient-centric oral care solutions in India. In India, the need for assisted daily care, including oral hygiene, is rapidly growing across age groups. While 1 in every 20 elderly individuals live with some form of disability and nearly 40% of those aged 60+ face functional or health-related limitations, children and adults with disabilities, neurodivergent individuals, and those with special healthcare needs along with the caregivers who support them continue to face significant barriers to safe and accessible oral care. Despite this growing need, access to specialised and user-friendly oral care solutions tailored for assisted care remains limited in the country. Abledent has been developed with a clear purpose: to make daily oral hygiene safer, simpler, and more accessible for children and adults with disabilities, neurodivergent individuals, the elderly, hospitalised patients, individuals with temporary or permanent mobility challenges, and those dependent on caregivers.

Developed through extensive clinical insight and real-world research by Group Pharmaceuticals, Abledent offers safe if swallowed, non-foaming toothpastes for those unable to rinse or spit; fluoride-free and remineralising formulations for sensitive and medically vulnerable users; mouthwashes for enhanced enamel protection; and no-rinse oral care wipes for hospitalised and dependent care settings. The range also features inclusive packaging such as easy-open caps and braille and is built to overcome practical challenges including gag reflex, sensory sensitivities, mobility limitations, and caregiver-assisted routines - gaps long ignored by conventional oral care. Speaking about the launch, Mr. Nikhil Kaushik, CEO- Group Pharmaceuticals said, "Healthy smiles are a birthright-not a privilege. With Abledent, we are addressing a critical gap in oral care by creating solutions that are not only clinically relevant but also empathetic to the real-world challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, children with special needs, patients and caregivers. For far too long, people with special oral care needs have had to adapt to products that were never designed for them. Abledent changes that by putting their dignity, comfort, and independence at the center of innovation."

India's oral care market has long overlooked the needs of dependent and special-care populations. The initiative is further strengthened by the Able Smile Community, an effort to build awareness, share resources, and create a supportive ecosystem for caregivers and individuals navigating assisted oral care. With this launch, Group Pharmaceuticals aims to introduce a new category of oral care in India, and spark greater awareness and conversation around inclusive healthcare, where accessibility and dignity are built into everyday solutions. About Abledent Guided by its philosophy, 'Enabling Healthy Smiles for Everyone,' Abledent is an inclusive oral care range by Group Pharmaceuticals designed for individuals with assisted and adaptive oral hygiene needs. Built on the promise of 'More Easy. More Effective. More Able.', the range combines clinical innovation with real-world usability to deliver safer, simpler, and more accessible oral care solutions for people across different life stages and health conditions.

About Group Pharmaceuticals Ltd Founded in 1980 and is one of India's leading oral care companies, driven by the belief that Healthy Smiles Matter. The company is widely recognised for launching many pioneering oral care products in India, including Potassium Nitrate Toothpaste Bioactive glass Technologies. Its brands Shy NM, Omnident, Pediflor, Elsenz among others are trusted by dental professionals and consumers. Its research-led innovations are developed in collaboration with globally reputed institutions including Queen Mary University of London, Columbia University, and JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research. Through science-backed innovation and a strong commitment to preventive oral healthcare, Group Pharmaceuticals continues to strengthen its position as a trusted name in India's oral care landscape.

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