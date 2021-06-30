Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. launches Paneer under "Arokya" Brand

You would like to read
- Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. becomes India's largest exclusive brand retail network with 3600 outlets
- Paras Dairy digitally integrating, empowering dairy farmers with mooPay
- Dairy Day launches new range of Ice Cream Cakes
- Wellness projects to redefine luxury housing in 2021
- Riyasat Hills promises unadulterated lifestyle in Gurugram
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP), India's leading private sector dairy company, has introduced 'Arokya' Paneer, a delectable new addition to its wide dairy product portfolio.
'Arokya' Paneer is made using fresh milk sourced directly from farmers and natural lemon. The product will suit consumers who prefer superior quality products that are made in a world-class hygienic environment.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. has always taken pride in pioneering healthy dairy products. 'Arokya' Paneer will meet the growing preference among consumers for natural and fresh Paneer made by traditional process using lemon. Arokya Paneer will be a unique offering as it uses lemon juice to curdle milk the traditional way which ensures the texture of Paneer remains soft that makes it suitable for preparing various dishes.
According to RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., "Arokya" brand is synonymous with high quality milk and curd and is preferred brand among lakhs of consumers. Arokya Paneer is an important brand extension in our dairy product segment."
Arokya Paneer will be launched in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra and Pondicherry. The product is available in 200 gram pack and is priced at Rs. 100/-.
With natural ingredients and hygienic packaging of Arokya Paneer, consumers can experience tasty, healthy, and nutritious Paneer recipes at the comfort of their home.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from around 4,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP follows quality standards certified by the prestigious ISO 22000. HAP's portfolio includes: Arun Icecreams - South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk - the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products - a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, Ibaco - Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes, Oyalo - New brand offering from Hatsun that dishes out delicious pizzas & Santosa - a fast growing cattle feed brand. HAP's products are exported to 38 countries around the world.
For more information, please visit: (https://www.hap.in)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor