PNN New Delhi [India], March 10: Women entrepreneurs in India are bringing fresh ideas and strong leadership across industries. From technology and education to wellness, hospitality, design, and architecture, they are building impactful businesses and inspiring others. In its latest Womentrepreneurs issue, Hello Entrepreneurs highlights women who are making a difference and encouraging more women to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Vineeta Singh Vineeta Singh is the Co-Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, one of India's fastest-growing beauty brands. Known for her determination and strong leadership, she started the brand with a clear vision of creating products that truly suit modern Indian consumers. Under her guidance, Sugar Cosmetics has expanded rapidly through online platforms as well as retail stores across the country.

Vineeta's journey reflects persistence, smart decision-making, and innovation. She is also widely recognized as an investor on Shark Tank India, where she supports young entrepreneurs. Through her work, she continues to inspire women to take bold risks and build strong brands in competitive industries. Mary Hiwale Mary Hiwale is widely recognized as a career mentor and global education strategist who has guided many students toward international academic opportunities. She helps students navigate the complex process of studying abroad by identifying universities that match their interests, strengths, and career goals. Along with individual mentoring, she regularly conducts seminars and workshops that encourage young people to think globally about their future. Mary strongly believes that the right guidance and preparation can transform aspirations into achievable goals, empowering students to confidently pursue education beyond geographical boundaries.

Prikansha Luthra Prikansha Luthra is emerging as a dynamic voice in India's growing defence manufacturing ecosystem. As the Co-Founder and Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions, she contributes to strengthening indigenous innovation and strategic capabilities in the sector. With an academic background in journalism and business, she brings a unique blend of communication insight and entrepreneurial thinking to her leadership role. Prikansha believes that responsible leadership, collaboration, and long-term vision are essential for building sustainable organizations. Through her work, she represents a new generation of women entering and reshaping traditionally male-dominated industries. Shweta Salunkhe Shweta Salunkhe is an entrepreneur known for developing hospitality ventures that focus on community and meaningful experiences. As the Managing Director of Coffee and More under Glocal Foodworks Pvt. Ltd., she has helped create cafe spaces designed not only for dining but also for conversations, networking, and collaboration.

Her business approach combines creativity with strategic planning, allowing her ventures to grow while maintaining a distinctive brand identity. Beyond hospitality, she is also involved in global investment initiatives, reflecting her broader vision of connecting people, ideas, and business opportunities across industries. Namita Thapar Namita Thapar is a well-known business leader and Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals. She has played an important role in expanding the company's international presence while strengthening innovation in the pharmaceutical sector. Many people also recognize her as an investor on Shark Tank India, where she mentors and supports emerging startups. Namita actively promotes financial awareness and encourages women to participate more actively in business leadership. Through her work, mentorship, and public presence, she continues to inspire young entrepreneurs to build impactful ventures with confidence.

Rimpy Pilaannia Interior designer Rimpy Pilaannia has built a strong reputation in the architecture and design industry through her studio, Rimpy Pilaannia Design. She focuses on creating interiors that combine aesthetics with comfort and functionality. Rather than following short-term design trends, she develops spaces that reflect the lifestyle and personality of the people using them. From luxury homes to commercial environments, her projects highlight thoughtful lighting, materials, textures, and spatial planning. Through her work, Rimpy demonstrates how well-designed interiors can positively influence both everyday living and professional environments. Priyanshi Chhabra Priyanshi Chhabra, Co-Founder and CEO of CreateBytes, represents a new generation of entrepreneurs combining design thinking with technology. With a design background from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), she believes that design should guide product innovation rather than follow it. Under her leadership, CreateBytes develops digital platforms, brand identities, and AI-driven solutions that help businesses communicate ideas clearly.

Her approach merges creativity with practical functionality, ensuring that digital products remain visually engaging, user-focused, and effective for modern businesses. Dr. Jyotiee Mehraa Dr. Jyotiee Mehraa is known for her work in promoting mental health awareness and emotional well-being. At a time when stress and burnout are becoming increasingly common, she focuses on creating supportive spaces where people can openly discuss mental health challenges. Her work highlights the importance of empathy, awareness, and professional guidance in maintaining psychological balance. By combining medical understanding with compassionate counselling, Dr. Mehraa helps individuals and families build stronger emotional resilience. Dr. Vini Jhariya Dr. Vini Jhariya is an entrepreneur dedicated to strengthening developmental support systems for children in India. Her work focuses on children facing challenges such as autism, ADHD, and dyslexia, emphasizing the importance of early intervention and structured care.

Through therapy programs, counselling, and parental guidance, she helps build supportive environments for families. Dr. Jhariya also promotes awareness about inclusive education and child development, ensuring that children receive the right support to grow and reach their full potential. Nidhi Paritosh Khatry Nidhi Paritosh Khatry represents the next generation of leadership at Jyoti World Private Limited, a company built on a strong business legacy. As Director, she is guiding the organization toward future growth while respecting the values established by earlier generations. Her leadership approach focuses on balancing tradition with modern strategies so the company can adapt to changing market dynamics. Through her role, she demonstrates how family-led businesses can continue evolving with innovation and forward-looking leadership.

Dr. Neeru Chauhan Arora Dr. Neeru Chauhan Arora is known for her work in holistic healing, helping individuals achieve balance across physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Her approach combines traditional wellness philosophies with modern therapeutic practices. Over the years, she has guided many individuals toward healthier and more mindful lifestyles. Dr. Arora believes true wellness goes beyond physical health and includes nurturing the mind, emotions, and inner balance in today's demanding world. Dr. Nidhi Singhvi Dr. Nidhi Singhvi's journey reflects the evolving role of modern women balancing professional ambitions with personal responsibilities. Known for her disciplined approach and compassionate outlook, she has built a career that highlights leadership, resilience, and dedication.

Her story represents the growing presence of women contributing meaningfully across different professional fields. Through her experiences, Dr. Singhvi encourages others to pursue their goals confidently while maintaining balance and purpose in both personal and professional life. Roshni Nadar Malhotra Roshni Nadar Malhotra is one of India's most influential business leaders and the Chairperson of HCL Technologies. As the daughter of Shiv Nadar, she carries forward the legacy of the HCL Group while guiding the company through global expansion and digital innovation. Under her leadership, HCLTech continues to strengthen its presence in technology services and emerging digital sectors. Beyond business, she is also deeply involved in philanthropy through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, supporting education and social development initiatives across India. Her journey reflects modern leadership that blends corporate vision with social responsibility.

Falguni Nayar Falguni Nayar is one of India's most inspiring entrepreneurs and the founder of Nykaa, a leading beauty and lifestyle platform. After a successful career in investment banking, she started Nykaa in her 50s, proving that it is never too late to pursue an entrepreneurial dream. Under her leadership, Nykaa has grown into a trusted brand offering beauty, fashion, and wellness products to millions of customers across India. Her journey reflects vision, determination, and strong leadership, making her a powerful role model for women entrepreneurs. Kusha Kapila Kusha Kapila is a well-known digital creator, entrepreneur, and actor who has built a strong presence in India's online entertainment space. She first gained popularity through relatable comedy content that captured everyday social situations with humor and honesty. Over time, she expanded into acting, brand collaborations, and digital entrepreneurship.

Kusha represents a new generation of creators building influential personal brands through creativity and authenticity, showing how digital platforms can open new opportunities for storytelling and independent careers.