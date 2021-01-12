Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices selects Envigo as new digital partner

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Envigo, a Delhi NCR and London-based full-service digital marketing and web analytics agency, announced it has been on-boarded as a digital marketing partner by Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. (HMD), one of India's leading medical device manufacturers.

Envigo will work to enhance HMD's online visibility, providing a bouquet of digital services which include social media management, content marketing, 3D and 2D video production, web analytics, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), and paid marketing, among others. The services are aimed at boosting brand recognition, increasing online engagement, and driving inbound traffic to the HMD website.

"We are very pleased to have Envigo partner with us," said Sohail Nath, Director at HMD Ltd. "We were impressed by their proactive approach and refreshingly out-of-the-box ideas for our digital campaign. This is an agency with the right experience and expertise to help us drive our digital growth and we look forward to fortifying this mutually beneficial relationship."

"It is an honour to be working with HMD Ltd," said Santosh Singh, Vice-President of digital marketing at Envigo. "We're tremendously excited to be crafting innovative digital marketing strategies for India's top manufacturer of medical devices. Besides, this is an opportunity for us to support HMD in a small way in their battle against COVID-19," he added.

HMD Ltd. joins an expanding client roster of industry giants at Envigo. The list includes ITC Hotels, IndusInd Bank, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, Randstad India, Henkel Loctite and Careers360.

