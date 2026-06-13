VMPL New Delhi [India], June 13: IFA Steels Pvt. Ltd., manufacturer of the renowned Weld King brand of welded wire mesh, has expanded its production capabilities with the installation of new manufacturing machinery at its facility. The investment marks another milestone in the company's journey as it continues to build on nearly five decades of manufacturing excellence. The newly installed machinery at the company's manufacturing facility in Narela, Delhi enhances production efficiency, improves consistency, and expands IFA Steels' ability to manufacture a wider range of welded wire mesh specifications. Increased operational efficiency will also enable IFA Steels to offer faster deliveries and more competitive pricing, allowing customers to directly benefit from the company's continued investment in manufacturing capabilities.

A Legacy Built Since 1975 Founded in 1975 by Late Shri S. R. Kapoor, IFA Steels has grown from a family-run enterprise into one of India's most established manufacturers of welded wire mesh solutions. Today, the business is led by Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, a Chartered Accountant and gold medalist with over four decades of experience in the steel and wire mesh industry. Over the years, the company has built a reputation for quality, reliability, and one of the widest product ranges in the market. Under the Weld King brand, IFA Steels manufactures Stainless Steel, Galvanized Iron (GI), and Mild Steel (MS) welded wire mesh across a broad range of mesh sizes, widths, and specifications, enabling customers to source diverse requirements from a single manufacturer.

Serving Critical Industries Across India Weld King Brand's welded wire mesh products are used across construction and reinforcement, industrial safety barriers, machinery protection, storage partitions, agricultural fencing, poultry systems, food processing facilities, fabrication projects, and infrastructure development. The company's expanded manufacturing capabilities further strengthen its ability to cater to both standard and specialized requirements, ensuring customers have access to a comprehensive range of welded wire mesh solutions. Focus on Zoos, Animal Enclosures and Wildlife Infrastructure One of the emerging areas of focus for IFA Steels is the supply of welded wire mesh solutions for animal enclosures, aviaries, wildlife habitats, poultry systems, and specialized containment structures.

As India continues to invest in wildlife conservation, rehabilitation facilities, zoological infrastructure, and modern animal care environments, the demand for durable, corrosion-resistant, and long-lasting enclosure materials is growing steadily. "Over the years, we have seen a significant shift in the materials used for animal enclosures and containment systems. Traditional materials often faced challenges related to rust, durability, and long-term maintenance. Stainless steel welded wire mesh offers a more reliable and long-lasting solution, which is why we see growing demand from zoos, wildlife infrastructure, aviaries, animal care facilities, and specialized enclosure projects. We believe this trend will continue as India invests further in modern conservation and animal welfare infrastructure," said Mr. Rajiv Kapoor, Director, IFA Steels Pvt. Ltd.

About IFA Steels IFA Steels Pvt. Ltd. is a Delhi-based manufacturer of welded wire mesh solutions operating under the Weld King Brand. With nearly five decades of manufacturing experience, the company serves customers across industrial, commercial, agricultural, infrastructure, and specialized application segments through a wide range of Stainless Steel, Galvanized Iron, and Mild Steel welded wire mesh products. For more information about IFA Steels, visit www.ifasteels.com. Email: tanya@ifasteels.com Phone: +91 97173 19074 To explore Weld King Brand's welded wire mesh products and specifications, visit www.weldkingbrand.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)