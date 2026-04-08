India's homegrown brand nominated for International Award NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: Award-winning early learning app Kiddopia has been nominated at the 2026 Webby Awards in the Apps, Software & Immersive �' Consumer Apps �' Kids & Family category. This recognition marks a significant milestone for the brand, reinforcing its position as a global leader in children's educational technology. With public voting playing a key role, Kiddopia encourages parents and educators to participate; every vote counts. Check here Named the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, the Webby Awards were established in 1996 and are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). The awards celebrate excellence across digital platforms, including apps, websites, video, advertising, and innovation. A unique highlight of the awards is the People's Voice Award, where users and fans play a crucial role by voting for their favorite nominees. A Webby nomination places Kiddopia among the world's most impactful and innovative digital experiences.

"We are incredibly proud to be nominated for the Webby Awards," said a spokesperson for Kiddopia. "This recognition is a testament to our mission to create meaningful, engaging, and safe learning experiences for children worldwide. Every vote from our community brings us one step closer to this global honor." Kiddopia has consistently been recognised for its immersive and skill-building ecosystem designed for preschoolers. From language and numeracy to creativity, problem-solving, and STEM concepts, the app continues to offer world-class foundational learning and redefine early childhood education through play. Voting is now open and will close on 16 April 2026. Supporters can help Kiddopia secure a People's Voice win by casting their vote on the official Webby Awards website.

Vote now and be a part of Kiddopia's global milestone. About the Webby Awards The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organisation honouring excellence on the Internet, including websites and mobile sites; video; advertising, media & PR; apps & software; social; games; podcasts; creators, and AI. Established in 1996, the awards received over 13,000 entries from more than 70 countries this year. Sponsors and partners of the Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Meltwater, Patreon, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, Scalable, and The Society of Digital Agencies. About Kiddopia Kiddopia is an award-winning early learning app that offers a holistic blend of academic and creative activities for preschoolers. Crafted for children aged 2-7, it is trusted by parents and educators worldwide. COPPA-certified by kidSAFE, it also commands industry-leading engagement and retention numbers. It even has an animated web show to its name. The preschool app teaches a variety of skills, including improvisational thinking, motor skills, and self-expression, through interactive gameplay. Kiddopia has perfected a learning process that's natural and intuitive, so preschoolers continually develop, learn, and come back for more!

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