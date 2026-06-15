PNN

New Delhi [India], June 15: IndieVisual, India's premier tech-first video production studio, today announced the launch of dAIrector, an AI Ad Film Production System built for brand and marketing teams. dAIrector is now available to select organisations through an early access programme.

Most AI video tools are clip generators built for creators. dAIrector is an ad film system built for brands. Marketing teams give it a strategic brief. It builds production-grade video output - brand-consistent, campaign-coherent ad films, across formats, languages, and variants.

Most AI video tools hand you a text box and leave all the hard work to you. You have to arrive with a script already written, creative direction already decided, production judgment already applied - and then the tool executes. dAIrector starts earlier. The marketing team submits a strategic brief - campaign objective, audience, brand guidelines, and brand assets. The AI video production system takes it from there: asking the right questions, working through strategy, scripting, visual direction, and generation in sequence, with the user in control at every stage.