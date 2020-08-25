Industrial 5G to drive Industry 4.0 Revolution in India

5G technologies promise to bring along immense opportunities to revolutionize our lives, it also holds special importance for Industries as 5G can play a key role in achieving goals of Industrial Automation.

In view of the potential ahead, COAI in partnership with the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) and 5G India Forum (5GIF) today organized a joint webinar on "Making Industry 4.0 Happen With 5G" to discuss the Industrial Automation landscape and opportunities.

The event witnessed presentations from Dr Andreas Mueller (Bosch), General Chair of 5G-ACIA, and Dr. Afif Osseiran (Ericsson), General Vice-Chair of 5G-ACIA on "5G for Industrial IoT - An overview and Industrial use cases and requirements".

The webinar also witnessed a panel discussion on making Industry 4.0 happen with 5G, the panel included Dr Nagahanumaiah, Director, CMIT; Monika Gupta, Vice President, Global 5G Engineering Lead, Capgemini; Jayant Moghe, Senior VP - Network Solutions, Mavenir; Ankit Bhargava, Principal Consultant-Industry 4.0, Tech Mahindra and Dr Sunil Jha, Automation Lab, Dept. Mech Engg., IIT. The session was moderated by Dr Sendil Devar, Ericsson.

Automation with industrial IoT is the ability to connect sensors, devices, equipment, software applications, manufacturing production processes, workers, and end consumers, and 5G technologies will be even more significant for enterprises to support the rigorous requirements of critical communications.

The event brainstormed to identify the requirement of industry verticals and readiness of Indian ecosystem partners to provide reliable connectivity, infrastructure, and services.

The event witnessed participation from TSPs, Telecom OEMs, Manufacturing industry players, System Integrations who will play a critical role in furthering Industry 4.0 in India to stimulate and accelerate the digitization road map of the industries.

"We at COAI are delighted to have this partnership with 5G-ACIA. To make Industry 4.0 Happen with 5G, there is a need to collaborate across verticals with telecom operators and manufacturers to see how 5G gets commercially deployed in the country and to ensure that all possible industry verticals and Government work in sync for developing the ecosystem," said Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar, Director General, COAI at the event.

"5G may lift Industry 4.0 to the next level and enable unprecedented degrees of flexibility, productivity, and efficiency in industrial manufacturing. 5G-ACIA is happy to collaborate with COAI to jointly pave the way for the success of Industrial 5G in India and around the globe," stated Dr Andreas Mueller (BOSCH), General Chair, 5G-ACIA, during the event.

"India is one of the top ten manufacturing globally. Efforts have recently been made to accelerate the progress in Industry 4.0 both by the government and industries in cities like Pune, Chennai. 5G-ACIA alliance hopes by having a closer collaboration with COAI and 5GIF, this will further raise awareness about industrial 5G and how manufacturing use cases can leverage from 5G. Further, in order to deliver a vital 5G ecosystem for automation industries major stakeholders including vertical industries, MNOs and regulators have an important role to play," stated Dr Afif Osseiran (Ericsson), General Vice-Chair, 5G-ACIA, his thoughts during the event.

5G-ACIA is the central global forum for shaping 5G in the industrial domain. On one platform, various industries from all over the world jointly create a new ICT and OT ecosystem and set the frameworks for a highly attractive emerging market.

5G India Forum (5GIF) - an industry collaborative forum, was established to enable synergizing the national efforts and play a significant role in shaping the strategic, commercial, and regulatory development of the 5G ecosystem in India.

COAI was constituted in 1995 as a registered, non-governmental society. COAI's vision is to establish India as the global leader of innovative mobile communications infrastructure, products and services, and achieving a national teledensity of 100 per cent, including broadband.

The association is also dedicated to the advancement of modern communication and towards delivering the benefits of innovative and affordable mobile communication services to the people of India.

The 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) is the central global forum for shaping industrial 5G standards. 5G-ACIA members jointly prepare for the disruptive change 5G will bring, promote a better understanding of industrial needs, and gain insights into a highly attractive emerging market.

5G-ACIA provides a unique global platform for OT and ICT companies, academia, and all relevant stakeholders to influence 5G development and deployment in line with industrial imperatives.

They make the results of their work directly available to 3GPP, the main standardization body for developing 5G. 5G-ACIA is a market representation partner of 3GPP and has the formal status of a working party of ZVEI e.V.

For more information, please visit www.5g-acia.org.

