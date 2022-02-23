KK'S Group enters into Automobiles industry on their first anniversary

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/PNN): KK's Group (Innovation Beyond Imagination) is all set to celebrate its first business anniversary on 25th February 2022. Apart from being your Financial Advisor and taking care of the mainstream services like Visa Assistance, Corporate Events, Destination Weddings, Adventure Travelling & Real Estates, KK's Group is proud to enter into the Automobiles industry.
They are bringing luxury rides for the people.
Speaking on the occasion, Karam Sharma, Founder, KK's Group, says, "Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my employees who have been working really hard. I believe the success of any organisation only depends on their employees. And I would also love to acknowledge our loyal clients as well. With the combined efforts of everyone, we are going to add one more feather to our hat by entering into the automobiles industry. We believe luxury cars are not just defined by their cosseting ride, extensive levels of technology and refinement, but the level of prestige they bring."
"It's a very proud moment for all of us. We just hope our this new venture will also get extensive support and love from all of you." Ankush Rampal, CEO, KK's Group.
