LANXESS India donates critical COVID-19 relief worth Rs2.1 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/PNN): LANXESS India has committed over INR 2.1 crores as part of its CSR spends to support the medical infrastructure in the country in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.
The spike of COVID-19 cases in the second wave has been severe and there has been a huge demand of medical equipment for treating patients. To help medical institutions tackle the situation better, LANXESS India has donated twenty units of advanced German Ventilators worth approximately INR 1.9 crores to hospitals in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
The company donated these ventilators to nine hospitals in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat where the company has its sites and offices. These include Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust Hospital and Bethany Hospital in Thane, Shushrusha Hospital in Mumbai, Jayaben Modi Hospital in Ankleshwar, Sevashram Hospital and Civil Hospital in Bharuch, and Patidar Hospital, J K Hospital and SS Hospital & Research Centre in Ujjain. The hospitals will use these ventilators for treatment of COVID-19 patients.
In addition, to combat the rising medical oxygen requirement in the country, LANXESS India supported the District Hospital, Ujjain with ten units of Oxygen Concentrators.
The company has also supported the Employee State Insurance Corporation Hospital (ESIC) in Nagda with INR 10 lakhs to help in upgrading their existing infrastructure and provide better medical assistance to the patients.
Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India said, "The current second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in India has overwhelmed the medical infrastructure of our country and has led to a severe shortage of critical medical equipment. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, LANXESS have yet again tried to support augmenting the infrastructure of some of the hospitals around our headquarters in Thane and our manufacturing sites in Nagda and Jhagadia. We will continue to aid the community in fighting the devastating second wave of COVID-19."
