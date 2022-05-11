LANXESS Q1 sales up 43.7 per cent to EUR 2.432 billion

You would like to read
- Enterprise application development company with 200 per cent year on year growth is hiring 50-plus engineers in Eastern India
- Enterprise application development company with 200 per cent year on year growth is hiring 50-plus engineers in Eastern India
- KredX unveils new brand identity; positions itself as one-stop solution provider of supply chain financing
- Vikas Ecotech Board paybacks 2 tranches of Debt under its Debt Reduction Program Phase-II, aiming to enter Zero Debt Regime
- India should focus on supply through reforms and capital expenditure to create assets in the economy: Dr. K.V. Subramanian, Chief Economic Adviser, Government of India at Global Economic Conclave 2021
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI/PNN): Specialty Chemicals company LANXESS made a strong start to the year 2022. In the first quarter of 2022, EBITDA pre exceptionals increased considerably and amounted to EUR 320 million, 32.2 per cent higher than the previous year's figure of EUR 242 million. All the company's segments contributed to the growth, with the Specialty Additives segment performing particularly well. LANXESS passed on the significantly increased raw material and energy costs via higher selling prices. The successful acquisitions, especially that of Emerald Kalama Chemical, likewise made a positive earnings contribution. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals came to 13.2 per cent, against 14.3 per cent a year ago.
Group sales amounted to EUR 2.432 billion in the first quarter, up 43.7 per cent on the previous year's figure of EUR 1.693 billion. Net income reached EUR 98 million, after net income from continuing operations of EUR 63 million in the previous year.
LANXESS is also confident going into the second quarter, in which the Group expects EBITDA pre exceptionals of between EUR 280 million and EUR 350 million. In the prior-year quarter, the company had generated EUR 277 million. For the full year, LANXESS still expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to be significantly higher than in the previous year. However, the guidance does not take into account potential further impacts of the war in Ukraine and the contribution of the acquisition of IFF's Microbial Control business. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.
"With our focus on speciality chemicals, we have built up strong market positions in recent years, which are particularly paying off in the current situation. We can thus pass on higher raw material and energy costs via our selling prices. However, it is impossible to predict the impact of the war in Ukraine on future business performance. We are therefore monitoring the further developments very closely," said Matthias Zachert, Chairman of the Board of Management of LANXESS AG.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor